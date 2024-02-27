THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Comes to PCS Theater in March

PCS Theater will present "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," a musical by Rupert Holmes, featuring interactive storytelling. The musical is under the direction of Mike Sokolowski, choreography by Sarah Reynolds, and music direction by Zoi McNamara.

Featuring an ensemble cast, including both seasoned veterans and fresh faces, the production boasts an array of talent, with standout performances by Pat Walsh as Chairman William Cartwright / Mayor Sapsea, Andrew Staub as Clive Paget / John Jasper, Sarah DeNight as Alice Nutting / Edwin Drood, Nathalie Dalziel as Janet Conover / Helena Landless, and Scott Berkowitz as Victor Grinstead / Neville Landless.

Adding to the spectacle are vibrant costumes designed by Shelli Ezold and an enchanting set crafted by Colin Mallee. Orchestra conductor Tyler Meil ensures the musical numbers come alive with energy and flair, creating an immersive experience for theatergoers of all ages.

Showcasing the unique interactive nature of the production, audiences are invited to choose the identity of the murderer, ensuring that no two performances are alike. Director Mike Sokolowski describes the production as "a celebration of entertainment," drawing parallels to the beloved Muppets and their unwavering dedication to delivering joy to their audience.

In his own words, Sokolowski states, "The Mystery of Edwin Drood is a textbook Muppet production. Every song, every sketch, every scene - they are doing their damndest to give their audience the best show they can. That's what The Mystery of Edwin Drood really is: a celebration of entertainment."

Join us for an evening of laughter, intrigue, and theatrical magic as "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" unfolds its whimsical tale at The Players Club of Swarthmore.

Show Schedule:

Friday, March 8th at 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 9th at 8:00 pm

Sunday, March 10th at 2:00 pm

Friday, March 15th at 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 16th at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, March 17th at 2:00 pm

Thursday, March 21st at 7:30 pm

Friday, March 22nd at 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 23rd at 8:00 pm

Opening Night March 8; Relaxed Performance: March 15; Post Show Talk Back: May 17; Closing Night March 23

Tickets are available for purchase at pcstheater.org or by contacting the PCS Theater box office at 610-328-4271. Adults $27; Seniors $25; Students $15. For group rates contact groupsales@pcstheater.org.

Come be a part of the mystery and let the Music Hall Royale Players whisk you away on a delightful adventure unlike any other!

Full Cast:

Margaret "Maggie" O'Doyle | Ensemble: Abigail Gorman

Tilly Turner | Ensemble: Ali Walker

Deirdre Peregrine | Rosa Bud: Amanda Atkinson

Percival Hawkins | Ensemble: Andrew San Filippo

Clive Paget | John Jasper: Andrew Staub

Rupert O'Brennan | Ensemble: Casey Lynch

Nicholas Michaels | Horace: Charlie Meyers

James Throttle | Stage Manager: Colin Mallee

Master Nick Cricker | Deputy: Daniel Gorman

Angela Prysock | Princess Puffer: Donna Dougherty

Florence Gill | Ensemble: Jaylen Rick*

Penelope Peacock | Ensemble: Kaitlin Joyce*

Henrietta Snevellicci | Ensemble: Karen R Johnston

Haddon Fields | Ensemble: Ken Locicero

Scarlen Fargan | Beatrice/Ensemble: Lizzie Sprague

Isobel Yearsly | Wendy/Ensemble: Maddy Larkin

Cedric Moncrieffe | Reverend Crisparkle: Mark Dixon*

Phillip Bax | Bazzard: Matthew Moorhead

Mr. Nick Cricker | Durdles: Matthew Prince

Janet Conover | Helena Landless: Nathalie Dalziel

Tobias Buford III | Ensemble: Nick Sewchek

Chairman William Cartwright | Mayor Sapsea: Pat Walsh

Catherine Abernathy | Ensemble: Samantha Aitken*

Alice Nutting | Edwin Drood: Sarah DeNight*

Victor Grinstead | Neville Landless: Scott Berkowitz

*Denotes PCS Debut

The Players Club of Swarthmore, an all-volunteer organization now in its 112th season, is located at 614 Fairview Road—just off Route 320. The PCS Mainstage is a 300-seat proscenium theater that is fully handicapped accessible, and the intimate Second Stage (home of PCS’ highly successful Children’s Series) is a black box space that can seat 60—80 people. While PCS is ADA accessible, the black box theater is only accessible by using steps. There is plenty of free off-street parking. Visit www.pcstheater.org for information on upcoming events, ticketing, directions, etc.