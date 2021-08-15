THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Will Be Performed By Center Stage Productions This Month

Center Stage Productions presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame August 19th-22nd!

Performances will take place at Thomas A. Bruder Life Center, 1 Neumann Dr, Aston, PA 19014, USA.

Come experience the bells of Notre Dame as one man ventures out into a world he has only ever seen looking down from the highest towers of the famous cathedral. Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the animated Disney film, The Hunchback of Notre Dame raises the question of what makes a monster and what makes a man in a thrilling tale of compassion, defiance, and duality.

Facial coverings will be required for audience members.Click the image below to get your tickets today!

Purchase tickets at https://www.csptheatre.com/buy.