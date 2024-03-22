THE ELEPHANT MAN Opens In April At Ti-ahwaga Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ti-Ahwaga Community Players in Owego, NY, will present Bernard Pomerance's The Elephant Man, a dark and poignant telling of the life of John Merrick.

The Elephant Man is based on the life of John Merrick, who lived in London during the latter part of the nineteenth century. A horribly deformed young man – the victim of rare skin and bone diseases – he becomes the star freak attraction in traveling sideshows. Found abandoned and helpless, he is admitted to London's prestigious Whitechapel Hospital. Under the care of celebrated young physician Frederick Treves, Merrick is introduced to London society and slowly evolves from an object of pity to an urbane and witty favorite of the aristocracy and literati, only to be denied his ultimate dream – to become a man like any other.

The production marks the Ti-Ahwaga directing debut of Zach Curtis, who is the Producing Artistic Director of Chenango River Theatre in Greene, NY.

The Elephant Man features a number of familiar faces from the Ti-Ahwaga stage, including Ryan Canavan (Dr. Treves), Jamie Cornell (Carr Gomm), Andréa Gregori (Mrs. Kendal), Josh Wilburn (Ross/How) and Nina Varano (Alexandra/Sandwich). Making their Ti-Ahwaga debuts are Parker Howland (John Merrick) and Rich Bocek (Lord John). Amy Frankovich, who most recently played in the pit for Ti-Ahwaga's Cabaret will play cello for the production.

The show will feature costume, lighting, and scenic/projection design from Julia Adams, Ron Harris and Zach Curtis, respectively. The Elephant Man is stage managed by Katherine Bartlette

Tickets

Running April 5-21, tickets are $20-25 for all performances. The recommended way to buy tickets is at: https://tiahwaga.com. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, Sundays at 2pm.