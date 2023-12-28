Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

The performance is on Wednesday, January 10 at 3 PM.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

THE CROONERS: From Nat King Cole to Michael Buble Comes to the Newtown Theatre in January

The historic Newtown Theatre will present The Crooners: From Nat King Cole to Michael Bublé on Wednesday, January 10 at 3 PM.

This special matinee concert will feature five professional singers and a six-piece band playing music from some of the greatest “crooners” of the past 50 years, including Bobby Darin, Johnny Mathis, Andy Williams, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, Al Martino, Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Robert Goulet, Perry Como, Sammy Davis, Engelbert Humperdink, Nat King Cole, Michael Bublé and more.

This show played to a packed house as part of the Mt. Gretna (PA) Summer Concert Series.


Review: COME FROM AWAY at Hershey Theatre Photo
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Hershey Theatre

What did our critic think of COME FROM AWAY at Hershey Theatre? The national tour of the hit musical, Come From Away is currently playing at the Hershey Theatre.  It is a remarkable true story of kindness and community.  Sort of a musical documentary, the story tells the events that occurred in the small Canandian town of Gander, when dozens of planes and thousands of passengers were grounded and redirected to their town following the events of September 11th.

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

World Premiere OFF THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD Takes The Stage At Prima Theatre Photo
World Premiere OFF THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD Takes The Stage At Prima Theatre

Experience the world premiere of 'Off The Yellow Brick Road' at Lancaster's Prima Theatre. This contemporary interpretation of 'The Wizard of Oz' takes Dorothy on a journey through pop music hits, pushing the story forward in a unique and immersive in-the-round production. Don't miss this unforgettable 4D sensory experience in February 2024.

2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards; THE PROM, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EX Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards; THE PROM, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Fulton Theatre & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Recommended For You