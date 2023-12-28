THE CROONERS: From Nat King Cole to Michael Buble Comes to the Newtown Theatre in January

The performance is on Wednesday, January 10 at 3 PM.
The historic Newtown Theatre will present The Crooners: From Nat King Cole to Michael Bublé on Wednesday, January 10 at 3 PM.
This special matinee concert will feature five professional singers and a six-piece band playing music from some of the greatest “crooners” of the past 50 years, including Bobby Darin, Johnny Mathis, Andy Williams, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, Al Martino, Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Robert Goulet, Perry Como, Sammy Davis, Engelbert Humperdink, Nat King Cole, Michael Bublé and more.
This show played to a packed house as part of the Mt. Gretna (PA) Summer Concert Series.
