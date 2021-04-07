Swearingen and Kelli Present 'The Music of Simon and Garfunkel' at Bucks County Playhouse

Swearingen and Kelli will pay homage to one of the most iconic duos in music history when they bring their show, "The Music of Simon and Garfunkel" back to Bucks County Playhouse for three performances on May 1 at 2 and 8 p.m. and May 2 at 2 p.m. Their return engagement is part of Bucks County Playhouse's Spring Music Series, which heralds the return of live music to iconic stage in the months of April and May. The duo's show was last presented at the Playhouse in 2019 to sold out crowds. Tickets to Swearingen and Kelli start at $45 and are now on sale at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

Swearingen & Kelli recreate the music, memories and magic of the most famous folk-rock duo of our time, Simon and Garfunkel. A native of Bethlehem, PA, AJ Swearingen has been performing this music for twenty years with mastery of Paul Simon's intricate guitar playing. His deep baritone blends perfectly with Jayne Kelli's angelic vocals delivering a true tribute to the sound of the 1960's Greenwich Village, NY coffeehouse performances.

Broadway World has hailed Swearingen and Kelli as "One of the most talented duos of today playing the music of one of the most famous duos of yesterday." The duo is on a mission to share this iconic music to new audiences around the country. Both artists were inspired by the great singer-songwriters of the past like Paul Simon, James Taylor, Carole King, Jim Croce and The Eagles among others. The duo has also been performing and writing music together since 2010, debuting their first self-titled album in 2013. Folk icon Tom Rush recorded and released their song, "You're Not Here With Me" on his last studio release. The sophomore album, "The Marrying Kind" released on July 21, 2017, has been featured on Gretsch Guitar and The Daily Country.

Bucks County Playhouse is offering special series discounts for patrons wishing to attend two or more of the Spring concerts events (excluding Wynton Marsalis). Ticket buyers can save up to 20% on shows through May 2021. For information visit, BucksCountyPlayhouse.org/SpringConcertSeries.

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website. Tickets to these live music events are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.