Appell Center Announces Brand New Fall Learning Programs For All Ages And Interests

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Appell Center for the Performing Arts has announced a host of brand new and exciting learning programs for kids of all ages and interests this fall!

These classes and workshops will inspire, excite and empower students and budding artists of all ages with experiences led by professionals in their craft with film credits, national tour experience and real-world stories to share.

“We're so excited to welcome a wide variety of artists and art forms to the Appell Center this fall as we continue to expand our education offerings to enhance the lives of our York County youth and budding artists,” states Appell Center Director of Education and Community Engagement, AJ Myers.

THIS SATURDAY – SEPTEMBER 21

Theater Games for the Whole Family

10AM

Ages 4-10 and their families

Cost: Pick Your Price (Recommended $15 per person)

Enjoy a mix of fun theatre games and imaginative storytelling for the whole family that will spark creativity and build confidence through the powerful play of acting and theatre. Family fun is guaranteed, along with great ideas for games and activities to take home for your next family game night. Taught by Ángel Nuñez, Executive Director of OrangeMite Studios Theater Company

Intro To Shakespeare

1PM

Ages 8-13

Cost: Pick Your Price (Recommended $15 per person)

Step into the world of Shakespeare as this workshop explores scenes from some of the Bard's classic works. Participants will not only explore the language but build their confidence and enhance their acting skills as they discover the joys and thrills of Shakespearean theatre. Taught by Ángel Nuñez, Executive Director of OrangeMite Studios Theater Company, York County's premier Shakespeare-focused theater company.

OCTOBER 5, 19; NOVEMBER 2; DECEMBER 7

Tot Rock

10AM

Ages 0-5 and their adults

Cost: Pick Your Price (Recommended $15 per person)

Spend some quality time with your children in a safe, fun, positive space full of music, laughter, and shared experiences! Adult participation, interaction and conversation is encouraged, especially during the time for free play. Music can be a foundation of family learning, so let's make some joyful noise here at the Appell Center!

OCTOBER 14 - NOVEMBER 18

Monday Night Improv Class

Cost: $130*

Come ready to laugh the day away with local actress and improv comedy wiz Chris Myers, while learning classic and new wave improv games that will jostle your brain and tickle your funny bone! The six-week session begins on 10/14 and ends with a performance on 11/18 that is open to the public on the Capitol Theatre stage.

DO NOT FEAR! Massive brain growth and rapid development of a positive outlook, self-confidence and personal resourcefulness are simply useful by-products!

Classes are held Monday evenings in the Appell Center Studio.

Dates: Mondays, October 14 – November 18

Ages 8 – 12: 6–7PM

Ages 13 – 17: 7–8PM

Ages 18+: 8–9PM

Performance Date: November 18 at 7PM

OCTOBER 19 - NOVEMBER 9

Juggling and Other Fun Stuff!

10AM

Ages 8+

Cost: $80*

Weekly circus fun! Have you ever wanted to learn how to juggle? Balance a bowling pin on your chin? Other things? Taught by local phenomenon and man of many talents, Antonio Briley, Jr. (aka Bananaman), this 4-week class will give you the opportunity to learn and master all the quirky, interesting and fun skills you've ever imagined, and some you haven't.

*Limited scholarship funds are available – contact ajmyers@appellcenter.org.

Comments