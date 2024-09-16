News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Appell Center Announces Brand New Fall Learning Programs For All Ages And Interests

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts has announced a host of brand new and exciting  learning programs for kids of all ages and interests this fall!

By: Sep. 16, 2024
Appell Center Announces Brand New Fall Learning Programs For All Ages And Interests Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts has announced a host of brand new and exciting  learning programs for kids of all ages and interests this fall!

LATEST NEWS

Appell Center Announces Brand New Fall Learning Programs For All Ages And Interests
Review: BIG THE MUSICAL at The Belmont Theatre
Cirque Du Soleil Returns to Hershey in 2025 With OVO
Review: BOEING BOEING at Oyster Mill Playhouse

These classes and workshops will inspire, excite and  empower students and budding artists of all ages with experiences led by professionals in their craft with film  credits, national tour experience and real-world stories to share. 

“We're so excited to welcome a wide variety of artists and art forms to the Appell Center this fall as we continue to  expand our education offerings to enhance the lives of our York County youth and budding artists,” states Appell  Center Director of Education and Community Engagement, AJ Myers. 

THIS SATURDAY – SEPTEMBER 21 

Theater Games for the Whole Family 

10AM 

Ages 4-10 and their families 

Cost: Pick Your Price (Recommended $15 per person)

Enjoy a mix of fun theatre games and imaginative storytelling for the whole family that will spark creativity and  build confidence through the powerful play of acting and theatre. Family fun is guaranteed, along with great  ideas for games and activities to take home for your next family game night. Taught by Ángel Nuñez, Executive  Director of OrangeMite Studios Theater Company 

 

Intro To Shakespeare 

1PM 

Ages 8-13 

Cost: Pick Your Price (Recommended $15 per person) 

Step into the world of Shakespeare as this workshop explores scenes from some of the Bard's classic works.  Participants will not only explore the language but build their confidence and enhance their acting skills as they  discover the joys and thrills of Shakespearean theatre. Taught by Ángel Nuñez, Executive Director of OrangeMite  Studios Theater Company, York County's premier Shakespeare-focused theater company. 

 

OCTOBER 5, 19; NOVEMBER 2; DECEMBER 7 

Tot Rock 

10AM 

Ages 0-5 and their adults 

Cost: Pick Your Price (Recommended $15 per person) 

Spend some quality time with your children in a safe, fun, positive space full of music, laughter, and shared  experiences! Adult participation, interaction and conversation is encouraged, especially during the time for free  play. Music can be a foundation of family learning, so let's make some joyful noise here at the Appell Center! 

OCTOBER 14 - NOVEMBER 18

Monday Night Improv Class 

Cost: $130* 

Come ready to laugh the day away with local actress and improv comedy wiz Chris Myers, while learning classic  and new wave improv games that will jostle your brain and tickle your funny bone! The six-week session begins  on 10/14 and ends with a performance on 11/18 that is open to the public on the Capitol Theatre stage. 

DO NOT FEAR! Massive brain growth and rapid development of a positive outlook, self-confidence and personal  resourcefulness are simply useful by-products! 

Classes are held Monday evenings in the Appell Center Studio. 

Dates: Mondays, October 14 – November 18 

Ages 8 – 12: 6–7PM 

Ages 13 – 17: 7–8PM 

Ages 18+: 8–9PM 

Performance Date: November 18 at 7PM 

 

OCTOBER 19 - NOVEMBER 9 

Juggling and Other Fun Stuff! 

10AM 

Ages 8+ 

Cost: $80* 

Weekly circus fun! Have you ever wanted to learn how to juggle? Balance a bowling pin on your chin? Other  things? Taught by local phenomenon and man of many talents, Antonio Briley, Jr. (aka Bananaman), this 4-week  class will give you the opportunity to learn and master all the quirky, interesting and fun skills you've ever  imagined, and some you haven't. 

*Limited scholarship funds are available – contact ajmyers@appellcenter.org



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos