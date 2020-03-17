State Theatre Center for the Arts Has Suspended Box Office Operations

Through March 31st, the State Theatre has suspended Box Office operations for the safety of the community at large. When it is possible to accurately determine the status of a performance, postponement or cancellation, we will communicate that information to you.

At this time, the following performances will not be presented as originally scheduled:

The Fab Faux - Postponed - New Date Sept 12, 2020

Red Hot Chilli Pipers - Postponed - New Date TBD

Dancing with the Lehigh Valley Stars - Cancelled

One Night of Queen - Postponed - New Date TBD

The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour - Postponed - New Date TBD

The Orchestra: Former Members of ELO - Postponed - New Date TBD

This list will be updated on our website when we are certain of the new dates. This disruption is industry-wide, and we appreciate your patience and understanding.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You