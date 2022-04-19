Sir Tom Jones To Return To Hershey With A Performance In September

Singer Tom Jones is performing at Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

In September, Sir Tom Jones will make his debut at Hershey Theatre, featuring songs from his album, "Surrounded By Time." Best known for his songs "It's Not Unusual" and "Delilah," Jones has sold over 100 million records, with 36 titles in the Top 40 Hits spanning five decades, a Greatest Hits album and a GRAMMY win. His last performance in Hershey was at Hersheypark Arena over 50 years ago in 1971.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TomJones.com.