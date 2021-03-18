Seton Hill Theatre and Dance Presents THE GOLDRICH & HEISLER CABARETS

Seton Hill University Department of Theatre & Dance presents The Goldrich & Heisler Cabarets, a special two-part series of streamed recorded performances featuring the music of Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler.

All the complications, all the humor, heartbreak and hope love brings are celebrated in these intimate musical evenings. Get a glass of wine, wrap up in a blanket, and fall in love again and again.

Weekend 1 Two-part series

"I Believe in Love" on March 19th and "Make Your Own Party" on March 20th both at 8:00 p.m.

Weekend 2 Two-part series

"I Believe in Love" on March 26th and "Make Your Own Party" on March 27th both at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are Pay What You Want and available for reservation at https://alumni.setonhill.edu/goldrich-heisler-cabarets.

After you place your ticket order, you'll receive a confirmation email right away. A few days prior to the first show, you'll receive another email containing links to both shows on the weekend you selected.

Directed by Joe Domencic

Musical Direction by Michelle Walters

Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich have been performing and writing together since 1992. Their critically acclaimed romantic comedy songs have been featured in venues across the world, recorded by artists across many genres, and appear in numerous folios and collected works.

Their Off-Broadway musical DEAR EDWINA earned them a Drama-Desk nomination, and other works have been produced by regional powerhouses such as Paper Mill Playhouse, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodspeed, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.

Goldrich and Heisler have been the recipients of the ASCAP Mary Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Award, Jamie de Roy and Friends Award, the Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, the Kanin/Seldes Award, The Edward Kleban Award and the Fred Ebb Award.

They have provided original songs for The Disney Channel, Disney Interactive and Feature Animation projects, Disney Theatricals, PBS, ABC, Nickelodeon, and others. As performers, they have toured domestically and internationally with The Marcy and Zina Show. More info can be found on their website.