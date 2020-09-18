Set Sail With Gretna Theatre's CRUISE IN A BOX: LIVING ROOM CRUISE LINES

Live Zoom performances will take place November 4-14 at 8PM.

Set sail with Gretna Theatre on an unforgettable, high seas staycation on the world's first ever Cruise in a Box! Your ticket doesn't just buy you passage on this live virtual performance, we'll also be mailing you a special "SHIPment"-filled with everything you'd expect from a luxury cruise liner; plush towels that we'll teach you to transform into animals for your cabin, ocean-scented candles, a little umbrella to shade your favorite tropical drink, and so much more! Then, you'll join your Live Virtual Cruise Director on zoom for a night of world-class Shipboard entertainment and variety performances as you sail across the globe-all from your own couch!

CRUISE IN A BOX: LIVING ROOM CRUISE LINES

Live Zoom Performances - November 4-14 at 8PM

All shows are ticketed live performances that will entertain audiences from the comfort of their homes. Presented in partnership with In The Box Entertainment. More information and tickets can be found beginning on September 21 at GretnaTheatre.org/CruiseLine

PRICE

$45/household - all inclusive - live show, interactive box, and shipping costs!

ABOUT GRETNA THEATRE

One of south-central Pennsylvania's few professional theatres, and one of the oldest summer theatres in America, Gretna Theatre is located in the arts/resort community of Mt. Gretna, PA. The original Playhouse dates back to 1892 when it was built as the centerpiece of the Pennsylvania Chautauqua. Gretna Theatre, which has produced summer shows since 1927, is a non-profit organization which rents the Mount Gretna Playhouse for its productions and works in conjunction with the professional unions of Actors' Equity Association and the Stage Directors and Choreographers society guided by the current leadership of Executive Producer Brian Kurtas. Many Broadway stars have performed at Gretna Theatre - including Bernadette Peters, Charton Heston, Faith Prince, Laurie Beechman, and Sally Struthers.

