Servant Stage to Host FIRST LOOK EXTRAVAGANZA

Servant Stage is hosting a virtual theatrical celebration full of highlight performances in their FIRST LOOK EXTRAVAGANZA on Friday, November 19th at 7:00pm. The live broadcast will feature more than 300 local performers in both virtual and live performances, and the announcement of Servant Stage's 2022 season of shows.

"Our annual First Look event is always one of the biggest nights of the year for us," says Executive Director Johnathan Bauer. "It's always fun to have so many talented performers together for one evening, and it's exciting to give the community a sneak peek of all the shows we have planned for the upcoming season!"

The 2022 season announcement features big Broadway musicals, classic plays, and musical revues, with 5 mainstage productions and 6 youth productions. Audiences will be treated to preview performances featuring highlights from the upcoming shows. The evening also features a celebration of the past year of performances, which will include highlights from Servant Stage's recent productions of Amazing Grace, Don't Rock The Jukebox, Daddy Long Legs, and more.

There is no charge for the performance and the livestream will be available to watch on Servant Stage's Facebook and YouTube channels as well as their website. More information can be found at ServantStage.org.