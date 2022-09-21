Servant Stage To Announce 2023 Youth Theatre Season

Servant Stage will present First Look Jr on October 9th, celebrating highlights of the 2022 Youth Theatre season and the unveiling of 2023 season of Youth Theatre shows, camps, and programs.

The performance will feature highlights from recent youth productions of Lion King Jr, Frozen Jr, Annie Jr, Matilda Jr, and Our Town, the exciting announcement of youth shows, camps, and educational programs for 2023, as well as the presentation of a $1,000 arts scholarship for a graduating senior.

"Historically, we've announced our youth shows alongside our MainStage season at our First Look Extravaganza event in the fall," says Artistic Director, Wally Calderon, "but the youth program has grown so much we felt it deserved its own event - First Look Jr!" Registration for all of the 2023 Youth programs will open immediately after the event on October 9th, with early bird registration incentives through December 1st. Families are encouraged to register early as programs fill up quickly.

In 2016, Servant Stage offered their first summer musical theatre camp, Godspell Jr, taking more than two dozen students through an entire production process, from auditioning to a full performance, in just one week. The students then took the show "on tour" to local retirement communities to experience Servant Stage's model of making theatre accessible to those unable to go out to see shows.

Six years later, Servant Stage's Youth Theatre program has experienced the most exponential growth of any area in the thriving organization. In the last year, Servant Stage offered two winter youth productions and three summer theatre camps - all filled to capacity with more than 300 total students involved and over 150 students on waiting lists - as well as a Teen Company, Apprentice, Company, and Junior Company for students who trained weekly with local instructors throughout the summer. Servant Stage continues to offer weekly pay-what-you-will theatre classes every Monday night for all ages, reaching over 350 students in the past year. "Education and accessibility have been two of the cornerstones of Servant Stage from the beginning," says Executive Director, Johnathan Bauer. "It's very exciting to see the continued and growing interest in the program!"

First Look Jr will be presented at Lancaster Alliance Church (210 Pitney Road, Lancaster, PA 17601) on Sunday, October 9 at 7pm. This event is free and open to the public and tickets can be reserved at ServantStage.org or by calling 717-455-0255.

Servant Stage's full 2023 MainStage Season will be announced during the First Look Extravaganza, a live online event on Friday, November 18th in conjunction with the Extraordinary Give. All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community. For more information, visit ServantStage.org.

Servant Stage is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.