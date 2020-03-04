Servant Stage Presents DON'T ROCK THE JUKEBOX

Servant Stage Company is excited to feature 30 of the most talented teen performers from across the region in Don't Rock The Jukebox, an all-new, high-energy tour de force of pop music from many eras and genres.

"I think audiences are really going to enjoy that there is something for everyone," says cast member Maddie Ciliento, 18, of Lancaster. "We have Rock n' Roll, Country, Broadway, and more. It can bring back childhood memories and remind audience members why they love music in the first place."

"We are so excited to share this high-energy, non-stop, song and dance production with our audiences," says Wally Calderon, Servant Stage's Artistic Director. "I have loved working with this particular group of 30 teens because of their love of performing and growing. The energy and fun that they bring to each rehearsal has been unbelievable, and it shows in the stories they are telling through each song. Because of their willingness and desire to work hard and grow, I have been able to push them and challenge them even further, and they have risen to each occasion."

Don't Rock The Jukebox will perform at The Junction Center (1875 Junction Road, Manheim) on Friday, April 3rd (7pm), Saturday, April 4th (3pm & 7pm), and Sunday, April 5th (3pm). All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make the arts accessible to everyone in the community. The show also tours to many different local retirement communities in March and April. To reserve your tickets or see the full list of performances and venues, visit ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

"I think audiences will really enjoy the energy and enthusiasm that will come through in the performances!" says cast member Elle Herson, 13 of Fallowfield,. "It's fun to work with others who enjoy using the stage as an avenue to connect with other people. Although rehearsing with friends is fun, our real motivation is wanting the audience to be inspired and impacted by the show."

Servant Stage also offers other youth theatre opportunities throughout the year with Summer Theatre Camps for students ages 10-18 of all levels of experience, including youth productions of Once Upon a Mattress (June), Aladdin (July), Jukebox (July), and High School Musical 2 (August) and the Servant Stage Teen Company and Apprentice Company, two intensive training programs for students interested in pursuing musical theatre beyond high school (June-October). Registration and more info can be found at ServantStage.org.





