Servant Stage Announces Online Summer Theater Classes

Servant Stage Company is launching an online theater training program called The ConSERVANTory, offering virtual theater classes for students ages 10-18, in place of their usual summer theater camps.

The youth theater education program has been a growing part of Servant Stage in recent years, with more than 200 students taking part in Servant Stage's theater camps and classes each summer. Due to health restrictions and safety concerns, some of the camps have been canceled for this year, but Servant Stage remains committed to offering theater training through alternative methods.

Students can register for as many classes as they would like on a variety of topics, and all classes are offered as Pay-What-You-Will. In addition to dance, voice, and acting, there are also classes in auditioning, improvisation techniques, stage crew opportunities, costume design, makeup design, directing, and many more available. Private dance, acting, and voice lessons are also offered for a fee.

Classes are 75 minutes in length and are taught by a variety of theater professionals both local to Lancaster and beyond. Instructors include Glen Brodersen, Jordanne Brodersen, Andrea Calderon, Wally Calderon, Brandon Cameron, Brance Cornelius, Katelyn Coryell, Jacob Daniel Cummings, Kelly Donah, Amber Emerson, Chris Faith, Rebekah Hill, Ray Hilton, Amanda Lewis, Derek Martin, Danielle Poznanovic, Amanda Lewis, Sarah Watson, and Reji Woods.

Classes begin in late June and registration is currently open at: ServantStage.org/conSERVANTory

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.

