Servant Stage Announces 2020 Season Of Shows

Servant Stage Company has announced their 2020 season of shows, featuring big Broadway musicals, an expanded youth theatre program, original productions, and more! In keeping with Servant Stage's mission to make Great Performances accessible to everyone, all performances will be offered as Pay-What-You-Will at a variety of venues across Lancaster County.

Highlights from Servant Stage's 2020 season include:

The regional premiere of the Broadway musical Amazing Grace, a powerful story of rebellion and redemption based on the true story behind the world's most beloved song. Running May 15-31 at Lancaster Bible College. Broadway composer Christopher G. Smith will be joining Servant Stage for the production to serve as an Artist-in-Residence.

An original musical revue A Broadway Melody features soaring vocals and harmonies from the best loved classics of Broadway. Running June 18-August 16 at parks and other venues across Lancaster County.

A fun and colorful production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, featuring a large cast of all ages. Running September 11-27 at Lancaster Mennonite High School.

The return of the holiday favorite A Christmas Carol. A faithful rendition of Charles Dickens' timeless holiday tale of redemption, charity, and the spirit of Christmas, it's a fantastical journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future! Running November 12-December 23 at venues across Lancaster County.

2020 will also see a large expansion of Servant Stage's growing youth theatre program for students ages 10-18. Servant Stage will offer a youth production of Frozen in January and four summer theatre camps, including youth productions of Once Upon a Mattress (June), Aladdin (July), Jukebox (July), and High School Musical 2 (August). Registration for all of these camps is currently available at ServantStageCompany.com.

Also new in 2020 is the Servant Stage Teen Company, a 16-week program from June to October for experienced youth performers ages 12-18 looking to grow as singers, actors, and dancers. Students interested in auditioning can sign up at ServantStageCompany.com.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.





