Scranton Fringe to Present Anne Washburn's MR. BURNS This Month

Scranton Fringe presents Anne Washburn's imaginative dark comedy, Mr. Burns, that propels us forward nearly a century, following a new civilization stumbling into its future. After the collapse of civilization, a group of survivors share a campfire and begin to piece together the plot of The Simpsons episode "Cape Feare" entirely from memory.

Seven years later, this and other snippets of pop culture (sitcom plots, commercials, jingles, and pop songs) have become the live entertainment of a post-apocalyptic society, sincerely trying to hold onto its past. Seventy-five years later, these are the myths and legends from which new forms of performance are created. A love letter to live theater, and the resilience of Bart Simpson through the ages, Mr. Burns is an animated exploration of how the pop culture of one era might evolve into the mythology of another. The work, under the direction of Scranton native director (now Brooklyn-based theatre artist) Simone Daniel (https://www.simonedaniel.com/) features a blended mix of professional regional and NYC talent!

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

VENUE: People's Security Theatre at Lackawanna College (501 Vine Street, Scranton, PA 18509).

DATES/TIMES: Thursday, July 21st at 7 pm, Friday, July 22nd at 7:00 pm, Saturday, July 23rd at 2:30 pm & 7:00 pm*. Tickets are on sale now via scrantonfringe.org or via Eventbrite directly.

*To ensure great accessibility and access for all our audiences, the evening performance on Saturday, July 23rd is also available for digital live-streaming.