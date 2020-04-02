Scottish Rite Theatre Announces Its Concert Schedule for 2020

Harrisburg Scottish Rite Theatre has announced its concert schedule for 2020. Check out the details below!

Vegas McGraw The Ultimate Tim McGRaw Tribute will perform in the Harrisburg Scottish Rite Theatre one night only on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 8:00 PM. Las Vegas entertainer Adam D. Tucker, better known as Vegas McGraw presents a powerful show that accurately recreates the music and mystique of country music ICON Tim McGRaw . Adam and his talented crew have opened up for 42 National Acts all over the United States, including: Taylor Swift, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Charlie Daniels, Hank Williams, Jr and many others. Tickets are $29 and $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com or by calling (717) 238-8867 Ext 236.

Bennie and The Jets - The Premier Elton John Tribute recreates the sight and sounds of one of the most highly acclaimed and successful solo artists of all time, Elton John. In 1995, Bennie and the Jets were formed with Greg Ransom on piano and vocals. Shortly after forming, Bennie and the Jets became an international touring act. For over 20+ years, Greg Ransom has performed his Elton John tribute and is bringing this Vegas-style show to the Harrisburg Scottish Rite Theatre, 2701 N. 3rd Street, Harrisburg, PA for one night only, July 24, 2020, 8:00 PM. Tickets are $20 and $29 and are available at eventbrite.com or by calling (717) 238-8867 Ext 236.

Lights Out - Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will appear in the Harrisburg Scottish Rite Theatre on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 3:00 PM, one show only. Lights Out, a four part vocal group has been entertaining audiences with their tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons for years. They began as an A Capella group and have created harmonic tightness that you don't hear very often. Lights Out's show, which is fully choreographed, includes many of the hits that Frankie Valli himself still sings. Lights Out has taken their show all over the tri-state area including a sold out, standing room only performance at the very exclusive Feinstein's at the Loews Regency in New York City. Tickets are $20 and $29 and are available at Eventbrite.com or by calling (717) 238-8867 Ext 236.

An evening of Rock 'n Soul starring "The Trammps", "Russell Thompkins New Stylistics", "Bobby Brooks Wilson", "Eddie Holman", "The Tymes" and "The Chiclettes" will appear at the Harrisburg Scottish Theatre on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 7:30 PM. Performing favorites like "Disco Inferno" by the Trammps, "You Make Me Feel Brand New" by Russell Thompkins New Stylistics, Bobby Brooks Wilson Tribute to his Father Jackie Wilson, " Hey There Lonely Girl" by Eddie Holman, "So Much in Love" by The Tymes and The Chiclettes' Tribute to the female artists through the Decades will give an evening of entertainment and nostalgia. Tickets are $$49, $59, $69 and $79 and are available at Eventbrite.com or by calling (717) 238-8867 Ext 236.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You