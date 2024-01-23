Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre present Dauphin County's Black History Celebration THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: MUSIC'S RESTING PLACE

Gamut Theatre presents its Winter Partnership Production with Sankofa African American Theatre Company: The Jackson Rooming House: Music's Resting Place.

The original production is a showcase of Dauphin County's Black History Celebration and sponsored by Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Justin Douglas, George P. Hartwick, III, Capital Blue Cross and Giant.

Written by Sharia Benn and Clark Nicholson and directed by Sharia Benn, founder of Sankofa, this production runs February 10-25, 2024 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Admission prices are “pick your own price”, at a recommended price of $39 or discounted prices of $27 or $15. Please visit gamuttheatre.org/the-jackson-rooming-house for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

What starts as a search for the perfect burger and a lost little brother leads a group of young friends on a journey of musical exploration and personal self-discovery. Through encounters with several mysterious strangers, they are led to reflect upon the legacy of Black musicians & the Harrisburg hospitality network that gave them safe lodging. This production features live music performed by Shine Delphi, Brian McGrady and other members of the cast.

In addition to the public run of performances, Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Justin Douglas, and George P. Hartwick, III joined with Capital Blue Cross to provide free student matinee performances for Dauphin County schools. For more information on student matinee performances, contact Gamut Theatre at 717-238-4111.

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways—more information at GamutTheatre.org.

Sankofa is an Akan (Ghana) word that means, "We must go back and reclaim our past so we can move forward;” so that we understand why and how we came to be who we are today, thereby gaining wisdom, power, and hope to make positive progress through the sharing of this knowledge. Sankofa African American Theatre Company exists to engage and enrich the Harrisburg region around the African American perspective on relevant issues through thought-provoking theatre that reflects artistic excellence-more information at sankofatheatrehbg.com