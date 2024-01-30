Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group Host Annual Black History Month Presentation

The production opens Saturday, February 10 and plays through Sunday, February 25.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: Music's Resting Place, opens Saturday, February 10 and plays through Sunday, February 25. The Friday and Saturday performance time is 7:30 pm. Sunday matinees are at 2:30 pm, at Gamut Theatre, 15 North 4th Street. 

A post-show discussion will follow each performance. 

For tickets, go to Click Hereor call the box office at (717) 238 411.

In this stunning original play with music by Sharia Benn and Clark Nicholson a group of youths whose search for the perfect “burger” leads them to midtown and encounters with mysterious strangers who delve into the hidden stories that surround the Jackson Rooming House, one the Black owned safe havens in the area above Forster Street.

“This was a welcoming place for Blacks to eat, sleep, and conduct their business, and when that business was music, this place would come alive!” Pearl Bailey, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, and Joe Lewis are among the Black musicians and people who traveled through and stayed at the Jackson Rooming House.

THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: Music's Resting Place is a joint production presented by the Dauphin County Commissioners, Sankofa African American Theatre Company, and Gamut Theatre Group as a celebration of Harrisburg's Black heritage.




Recommended For You