SWEENEY TODD, HOW TO SUCCEED & More Set for Penn State Centre Stage 2024-25 Season

Penn State Centre Stage has revealed its lineup for the 2024-25 season.
"It is an exciting time at Penn State School of Theatre/Penn State Centre Stage, where we have a longstanding tradition of innovation and excellence in theatre. That spirit abides as we continue to celebrate the human experience through live performance, design, technology, management, and scholarship. This season, Centre Stage aims to present compelling works of theatre while fostering environments that are inclusive, accessible, and welcoming to all. For the second consecutive year, Penn State School of Theatre was recognized by the Hollywood Reporter as one of the Top 25 Drama Schools in the world, further demonstrating our collective dedication and commitment to providing a world-class theatre experience to our audiences," said Franklin.
The season kicks off with a Sneak Preview Celebration, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 13, on the Playhouse Theatre stage. Attendees can meet the directors, designers, and students who will be producing the upcoming shows; catch snippets from the season; and purchase tickets to the productions. Sneak Preview tickets are $49.
Centre Stage will produce five shows during the 2024–25 season, to be performed in the Playhouse and Pavilion theatres. Tickets start at $23 for adults and $15 for students. Shows include:
In addition to the regular season, the School of Theatre and Centre Stage will present two special productions:
For additional show and ticket information, visit theate.psu.edu/centrestage. Tickets go on sale July 16 and are available online, or by calling 814-863-0255, or visiting the Eisenhower Box Office.
Playhouse Theatre
Friday, September 13, 5:30–8p
Advance sales only: $49
By Kimberly Belflower
Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III
October 8–19
Pavilion Theatre
At a rural high school in Georgia, a group of lively teens are studying The Crucible while navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. Holding a contemporary lens to the American classic, they begin to question who is really the hero and what is the truth, discovering their own power in the process. Alternately touching and bitingly funny, this comedy captures a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, writing their own coming of age story.
Previews: Oct. 8, 10
Opening Night: Oct. 11
Evenings: Oct. 12, 16, 17, 18, 19
Matinee: Oct. 19
Evenings $23; Preview/Matinee $20; Student $15
SPECIAL SCHOOL OF THEATRE PRODUCTION
Directed by Steve Snyder
November 16–22
Pavilion Theatre
Young lovers, and soon to wed, Hero and Claudio conspire to get verbal sparring partners and confirmed singles, Benedick and Beatrice, to wed as well.
Evenings at 7:30pm: November 16, 19,
20, 21, 22
Matinee at 2pm: November 17
General admission: $15
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by Hugh Wheeler
Directed by Zack Steele
Music Directed by Ann Van Steenwinkel
November 12–22
Playhouse Theatre
Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd—Stephen Sondheim's twisted story of love, revenge, and infamous meat pies! In the dark heart of Victorian-era London, Sweeney Todd, a wrongly exiled barber, seeks retribution against the lecherous Judge Turpin, the architect of his ruin.
Previews: Nov. 12, 14
Opening Night: Nov. 15
Evenings: Nov. 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22
Matinee: N/A
Evenings $28; Preview/Matinee $23; Student $15
Town & Gown Annual Holiday Event
Original Stage Adaptation by Rick
Lombardo
Original Music & Arrangements of
Traditional Music by Anna Lackaff
Co-Directed by Rick Lombardo and
David Kersnar
December 17–20
Schwab Auditorium
Join us for this classic holiday story to benefit the School of Theatre and Centre Stage, performed by the professional artists on the School's faculty, along with students and members of the community in a truly unique Town and Gown event for the holiday season.
Evenings: Dec. 17, 18, 19
Matinees: Dec. 18, 20
School Matinee: Dec. 19
Evenings $28; Preview/Matinee $23; Student $15
Musical by Frank Loesser
Book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock,
Directed and Choreographed by
Music Directed by Joseph Ivan
February 25–March 7
Playhouse Theatre
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying centers on a young window-cleaner, J. Pierrepont Finch, who begins a meteoric rise from the mail room to vice president of advertising at the World-Wide Wicket Company. Finch's unorthodox and morally questionable business practices jeopardize not only his career but also his romance with secretary Rosemary Pilkington.
Previews: Feb. 25, 27
Opening Night: Feb. 28
Evenings: March 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Matinee: N/A
Evenings $28; Preview/Matinee $23; Student $15
THE MUSICAL
Musical based on play by
Songs and Book adapted by Michael
Friedman, Alex Timbers
Directed and Choreographed by
Christine O'Grady
Music Directed by Ben Kiley
April 1–12
Pavilion Theatre
This musical adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy — filled with romance, revelry and enchanting music — brings together the language of the bard with a fresh contemporary pop-rock score. The King and his best buds decide at their five-year college reunion to swear off the joys of women. But when four cute, clever girls from their past show up, they're forced to reconsider all of that nonsense! Smart, sexy, outrageous, and irreverent, Love's Labour's Lost is a madcap celebration of true love and coming of age.
Previews: April 1, 3
Opening Night: April 4
Evenings: April 5, 9, 10, 11, 12
Matinee: April 12
Evenings $28; Preview/Matinee $23; Student $15
Based on the classic by Lewis Carroll
Adapted and Directed by Jenny Lamb
April 15–26
Playhouse Theatre
A combination of the well known stories of Lewis Carroll - Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass and What Alice Found There–this production looks at the indelible themes of change, growth, desire, status, societal rules, and loss of innocence, as we unravel the mystery of the human psyche through a highly physical and metaphoric trip down the rabbit hole.
Previews: April 15, 17
Opening Night: April 18
Evenings: April 19, 23, 24, 25 ,26
Matinee: April 26
Evenings $23; Preview/Matinee $20; Student $15 (PG13)
