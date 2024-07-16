SWEENEY TODD, HOW TO SUCCEED & More Set for Penn State Centre Stage 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Penn State Centre Stage has revealed its lineup for the 2024-25 season.

"It is an exciting time at Penn State School of Theatre/Penn State Centre Stage, where we have a longstanding tradition of innovation and excellence in theatre. That spirit abides as we continue to celebrate the human experience through live performance, design, technology, management, and scholarship. This season, Centre Stage aims to present compelling works of theatre while fostering environments that are inclusive, accessible, and welcoming to all. For the second consecutive year, Penn State School of Theatre was recognized by the Hollywood Reporter as one of the Top 25 Drama Schools in the world, further demonstrating our collective dedication and commitment to providing a world-class theatre experience to our audiences," said Franklin.

The season kicks off with a Sneak Preview Celebration, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 13, on the Playhouse Theatre stage. Attendees can meet the directors, designers, and students who will be producing the upcoming shows; catch snippets from the season; and purchase tickets to the productions. Sneak Preview tickets are $49.

Centre Stage will produce five shows during the 2024–25 season, to be performed in the Playhouse and Pavilion theatres. Tickets start at $23 for adults and $15 for students. Shows include:

In addition to the regular season, the School of Theatre and Centre Stage will present two special productions:

For additional show and ticket information, visit theate.psu.edu/centrestage. Tickets go on sale July 16 and are available online, or by calling 814-863-0255, or visiting the Eisenhower Box Office.

Tickets to all A&A events

SNEAK PREVIEW

Playhouse Theatre

Friday, September 13, 5:30–8p

Advance sales only: $49

Tickets

John Proctor IS THE VILLAIN

By Kimberly Belflower

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III

October 8–19

Pavilion Theatre

At a rural high school in Georgia, a group of lively teens are studying The Crucible while navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. Holding a contemporary lens to the American classic, they begin to question who is really the hero and what is the truth, discovering their own power in the process. Alternately touching and bitingly funny, this comedy captures a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, writing their own coming of age story.﻿

Previews: Oct. 8, 10

Opening Night: Oct. 11

Evenings: Oct. 12, 16, 17, 18, 19

Matinee: Oct. 19

Evenings $23; Preview/Matinee $20; Student $15

Tickets

SPECIAL SCHOOL OF THEATRE PRODUCTION

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Steve Snyder

November 16–22

Pavilion Theatre

Young lovers, and soon to wed, Hero and Claudio conspire to get verbal sparring partners and confirmed singles, Benedick and Beatrice, to wed as well.

Evenings at 7:30pm: November 16, 19,

20, 21, 22

Matinee at 2pm: November 17

General admission: $15

Tickets

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Directed by Zack Steele

Music Directed by Ann Van Steenwinkel

November 12–22

Playhouse Theatre

Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd—Stephen Sondheim's twisted story of love, revenge, and infamous meat pies! In the dark heart of Victorian-era London, Sweeney Todd, a wrongly exiled barber, seeks retribution against the lecherous Judge Turpin, the architect of his ruin.

Previews: Nov. 12, 14

Opening Night: Nov. 15

Evenings: Nov. 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22

Matinee: N/A

Evenings $28; Preview/Matinee $23; Student $15

Tickets

Town & Gown Annual Holiday Event

Charles Dickens'

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Original Stage Adaptation by Rick

Lombardo

Original Music & Arrangements of

Traditional Music by Anna Lackaff

Co-Directed by Rick Lombardo and

David Kersnar

December 17–20

Schwab Auditorium

Join us for this classic holiday story to benefit the School of Theatre and Centre Stage, performed by the professional artists on the School's faculty, along with students and members of the community in a truly unique Town and Gown event for the holiday season.

Evenings: Dec. 17, 18, 19

Matinees: Dec. 18, 20

School Matinee: Dec. 19

Evenings $28; Preview/Matinee $23; Student $15

Tickets

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

Musical by Frank Loesser

Book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock,

Willie Gilbert

Directed and Choreographed by

Christopher Campbell

Music Directed by Joseph Ivan

February 25–March 7

Playhouse Theatre

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying centers on a young window-cleaner, J. Pierrepont Finch, who begins a meteoric rise from the mail room to vice president of advertising at the World-Wide Wicket Company. Finch's unorthodox and morally questionable business practices jeopardize not only his career but also his romance with secretary Rosemary Pilkington.

Previews: Feb. 25, 27

Opening Night: Feb. 28

Evenings: March 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Matinee: N/A

Evenings $28; Preview/Matinee $23; Student $15

Tickets

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

THE MUSICAL

Musical based on play by

William Shakespeare

Songs and Book adapted by Michael

Friedman, Alex Timbers

Directed and Choreographed by

Christine O'Grady

Music Directed by Ben Kiley

April 1–12

Pavilion Theatre

This musical adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy — filled with romance, revelry and enchanting music — brings together the language of the bard with a fresh contemporary pop-rock score. The King and his best buds decide at their five-year college reunion to swear off the joys of women. But when four cute, clever girls from their past show up, they're forced to reconsider all of that nonsense! Smart, sexy, outrageous, and irreverent, Love's Labour's Lost is a madcap celebration of true love and coming of age.

Previews: April 1, 3

Opening Night: April 4

Evenings: April 5, 9, 10, 11, 12

Matinee: April 12

Evenings $28; Preview/Matinee $23; Student $15

Tickets

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Based on the classic by Lewis Carroll

Adapted and Directed by Jenny Lamb

April 15–26

Playhouse Theatre

A combination of the well known stories of Lewis Carroll - Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass and What Alice Found There–this production looks at the indelible themes of change, growth, desire, status, societal rules, and loss of innocence, as we unravel the mystery of the human psyche through a highly physical and metaphoric trip down the rabbit hole.

Previews: April 15, 17

Opening Night: April 18

Evenings: April 19, 23, 24, 25 ,26

Matinee: April 26

Evenings $23; Preview/Matinee $20; Student $15 (PG13)

Tickets

Comments

