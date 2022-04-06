STEEL MAGNOLIAS Opens at the Belmont Theatre This Month

The comedy, Steel Magnolias, written by Robert Harling, will take over the Grumbacher Studio as The Belmont transforms it into a working beauty salon. This hilarious play will run April 22-24, 28-30 and May 1. Friday & Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 3 p.m.

The action is set in Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser; an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby, is about to marry a "good ole boy." Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength-and love-which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Steel Magnolias is directed by Jack Hartman. Stage Manager is Peg Rhodes. The cast includes Tatiana Dalton as Truvy, Allison Rambler as Annelle, Joan Crooks as Clairee, Eva Heier as Shelby, Stephanie Trdenic as M'Lynn, Martha Traverse as Ouiser and Frank Jarrel as the Disc Jockey and serves as an acting coach for the show.

For your safety, the theatre has installed a Bi-Polar Ionization System which kills any germs in the air, including COVID-19. Other protocols are in place such as touchless soap and towel dispensers and hand sanitizing stations. Tickets are available on the Belmont Theatre website at www.thebelmont.org or by calling the box office at 717-854-5715, or at the door, up to one hour before the performance, if available. There is convenient, free parking.