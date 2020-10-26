There will be one performance only on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 7pm.

RiverStage Community Theatre presents A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker. There will be one performance only on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 7pm.

This show will have general admission seating, with all tickets are just $10 for adults / $5 for children.

It's Christmas Eve and a mysterious gift sparks a wondrous adventure! This year, journey with Clara and the Nutcracker Prince to the "Land of the Sweets," set to Tchaikovsky's glorious score and dancers of all ages!

RiverStage Community Theatre and Strictly Ballet are pleased to join forces for our 3rd annual performance of A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker, just in time for the holidays. This "Act Two" presentation of Tchaikovsky's classic ballet tells the story of how the Sugarplum Fairy rules the Land of the Sweets. The Prince returns and recounts the tale of how young Clara Stahlbaum helped him escape the Nutcracker enchantment he was under. In order to celebrate his return and Clara's bravery, the Sugarplum Fairy announces a celebration with dancing and sweets from each region in the land. Filled with dancers playing the parts of Angels, Spanish chocolate, Arabian coffee, Chinese tea, Russian peppermint, Danish Marzipan, Mother Ginger and her Bon Bons, dewdrops and flowers, this new Act Two is not to be missed!

The Nutcracker has become one of Tchaikovsky's most famous compositions, and the story has enjoyed enormous popularity for over 50 years as it is performed by ballet companies all across North America during the Christmas season, and this production is inspired by the concept of 'Community Nutcrackers,' which have been performed in various towns and cities across the United States.

Learn more at http://www.riverstagetheatre.org/2020-21-season/a-lewisburg-victorian-nutcracker/.

