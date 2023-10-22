Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry

This comedy horror musical is presented through October 29th

By: Oct. 22, 2023

Young Frankenstein is a delightful parody of the classic horror film genre just right for this time of year. The movie, written by Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder, first took to the silver screen in 1974, starring Marty Feldman, Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Madeline Kahn, Cloris Leachman, and Teri Garr. In 2007, the musical stage adaptation of Young Frankenstein, with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks and book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, opened on Broadway. Audiences can catch this fun romp of a comedy horror musical presented by Keystone Theatrics at the Playhouse at Allenberry through October 29th.

The entire production, from the set (designed by Dave Olmstead) to the lights (designed by Tristan Stasiulis) to the sound (designed by Central Penn Productions), is carefully crafted to take the audience on a wild ride with a cast of wacky characters. The orchestra, under the direction of Music Director/Conductor Gregg Mauroni and featuring Andrew Jackson, Galen Work, Ruth Sweigart, Brandon Rubinic, Nora Knott/Doug Riley, Colton Dietz, Bill Perbetsky, Jasmine Dickson, and Erin Marshall, gives a stellar performance. The choreography by Steven Flom and Brett Foltz is mesmerizing and executed perfectly by the cast. The choreography for “Please Don’t Touch Me” and “Puttin’ On The Ritz” is a definite crowd-pleaser.

The ensemble includes Charlie Bell, Julianne Canette, Marlie Dietz, Grace Elliott, Brett Foltz, Kenny Hamme, Kierra Heinly, Hailey Kirk, Nick Perry, Taye Schaffner, Marshall Storm, and Marcus Vogelsong. These actors take on a variety of roles, bringing energy and commitment to every part. Kenny Hamme also takes the stage as The Hermit, stirring the audience’s emotions with his heartfelt rendition of “Please Send Me Someone”. Anthony Leukus gives a spectacular performance as Inspector Hans Kemp, a man driven by desire for revenge against the Frankenstein family. Leukus’s deep, strong, resonant voice is highlighted in “Hang Him ‘Til He’s Dead” and “He’s Loose”, and his ability to perform deeply comedic bits with a completely straight face is inspiring. Maria Petrilak’s Elizabeth Benning is delightfully over the top, and her scenes with The Monster are hilarious. Ryan Boyles takes on the role of The Monster, using his facial expressions and vocalizations to illustrate The Monster’s confusion, fear, and sensitivity.

Mandi Kelley’s Inga is adorable and energetic, and her strong belt is perfect for “Listen to Your Heart”. Amy Rosenberry’s performance as Frau Blucher is one of the best of the evening. Her stage presence, demeanor, posture, and voice combine to create just the right sense of gravitas and mystery for her character. Dylan Staub portrays the beloved character Igor. Staub has flawless comedic timing, and his interactions with Kelley’s Inga, Rosenberry’s Blucher, and Alec Michael Brashear’s Dr. Frankenstein are wonderfully quirky and endearing. Alec Michael Brashear is exactly what the audience hopes for in his portrayal of Dr. Frederick Frankenstein. Brashear embodies Dr. Frankenstein’s conflicted emotions about his family legacy, his desire to make his own way in the world, and his need for companionship and love.

This performance of Young Frankenstein by the cast and crew of Keystone Theatrics is one you won’t want to miss. It is hilarious and heart-warming. Visit keystonetheatrics.com for more information.



