Review: BEAUTIFUL-THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Go see this show "one fine day"
Beautiful-The Carole King Musical is one of the more popular, yet straightforward biographical jukebox musicals. It follows the career of precocious sixteen year old songwriter, Carol Klein as she evolves from composer to neglected wife to the iconic superstar, Carole King. Breanna Lemerise stars as the title character and is highly convincing in both looks and sound. Lemerise’s star power shines through even when the modest, Carole King is happy lurking behind the scenes.
Austin Wicke is somewhat miscast as Carole’s marital and songwriting partner, Gerry Goffin. Even though there is supposed to be a bit of an age difference between the two, Wicke’s demeanor leaned more towards middle-aged. This is especially evident in early scenes when he is supposed to be a youthful leather-clad greaser. Wicke’s acting choices veered towards the overdramatic. His intensity often came across as unnecessarily aggressive.
Bridget Carrow and Cameron Nies literally and figuratively work together harmoniously as Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. The couple serve as Carole’s competition and frenemies. The two have solid chemistry and provide substantial humor and energy to the production.
Rounding out the main cast are Megan Opalinski as Carole’s mother, and Bobby Guenther as producer, Don Kirshner. Both individuals were major support systems for Carole’s success and are recognized as such in the script. Opalinski and Guenther bring genuine care and affection to their portrayals.
Director/choreographer, Amy Marie McCleary and her associate, Joshua William Green obviously have great affection for the music and dance of this era. They bring it all together in a way that is highly engaging and authentic.
The seven-piece orchestra demonstrates that often less is more. Most of the numbers were simple, piano-driven renditions. They worked best to highlight Carol’s gorgeous melodies and soothing vocals.
Set design by Robert Kovach would benefit from increased clarity and variety. The backwall consisted of unidentifiable photographs, tape decks, and various knick-knacks placed about on random bookshelves. It was unclear to me how these visual choices served the plot or theme of the show. In addition, the same doorframes, railings, furniture, and piano were recycled in multiple locations throughout the story. New places, same look.
While Beautiful might not be a perfect production, it has a lot to offer. Anyone who is a fan of the singer-songwriter era of the early 1970’s will be especially appreciative of its score. It features tunes that have stood the test of time. Even fifty years later, it is easy to understand why this show is appropriately titled, Beautiful.
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