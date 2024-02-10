Review: THE PROM at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry

An emotional and uplifting musical on stage through February 25th.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

Loosely based on a true story, The Prom opened on Broadway in 2018. With music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom follows four actors who take up the cause of Emma, a high school student whose prom has been cancelled because she wants to bring a girl, Alyssa, as her date. Will the actors overcome their self-centered ways to effect real change? Will the school agree to have an inclusive prom? Will Emma and Alyssa be able to forgive one another and find acceptance in their small town? Join the cast and crew of Keystone Theatrics at the Playhouse at Allenberry for The Prom, under the direction of Kwyn Caldwell with assistant director Joseph Kemprowski, vocal director Aaron Ayala, and music director Ryan Dean Schoening, and find out!

The orchestra includes Ryan Dean Schoening (Conductor/Keyboard), Brandon Rubinic (Reed I), Kayla Keating (Reed II), Bill Perbetsky (Trumpet I), Sylvia Perbetsky (Trumpet II), Colton Dietz (Trombone), Galen Work (Drums), Sara Benson (Percussion), Tessa Phyillaier (Guitar), Andrew Jackson (Bass), Caleb Stelle (Violin I), Erin Stefanic (Violin II), Sharon Jones (Violin III), and Caitlin Case (Cello). The orchestra works well together and keeps the many fast-tempo songs moving. Unfortunately, the sound balance was off on opening night, causing some of the instrumentation to be almost painfully loud and resulting in the music overwhelming the volume of the singers. This was a bigger problem in act 1 than in act 2, so hopefully the sound balance will improve even more for the next performance.

The costumes, set, and lighting are well-designed to allow for quick, seamless scene changes. One of the best aspects of this production, though, is the choreography by Brady Bennett. The choreography is carefully crafted to fit each character, emotion, and song, and the cast performs it with joy and precision. In particular, the ensemble (made up of Cadence Brown, Elliott Evans, Travis Houtz, Gwen Little, Ang Nguyen, Taye Olivia, Marshall Storm) and the high school students Shelby, Kaylee, Nick, and Kevin (played by Tshyona Dagnachew, Torrence Brown, Travis Conrad, and Marcus Vogelsong, respectively), do a wonderful job with the choreography, particularly shining in the dances for “The Acceptance Song”, “You Happened”, and “Tonight Belongs to You”.

Ellen Kemprowski gives a fantastic performance as Mrs. Greene—perhaps one of the most difficult roles in the show. She comes across as cold, unmovable, unflappable, and completely dedicated to her cause until, in act 2, the audience can see that her behavior comes from a place of fear—fear of what she doesn’t understand and fear for her daughter. The final scenes between Kemprowski’s Mrs. Greene and Kaylee West’s Alyssa Greene are incredibly emotional. Joshua Schwartz’s portrayal of Mr. Hawkins, the principal, is filled with compassion, empathy, and a desire to stand up for what’s right. Schwartz’s interactions with Victoria Narvaez’s Emma and Maria Petrilak’s Dee Dee are delightfully authentic.

Maria Petrilak, Anthony Leukus, Michael Beckstein, Abbie Mummert, and Dustin LeBlanc have wonderful chemistry as Dee Dee Allen, Sheldon Saperstein, Barry Glickman, Angie Dickinson, and Trent Oliver. Each of these talented performers puts their whole heart and soul in to their roles. Beckstein’s Barry is particularly endearing as the audience learns about Barry’s history and sees how it impacts his interactions with Emma, Alyssa, and Mrs. Greene. The emotion he shows in the final scenes of the show brings the audience to tears.

Kaylee West takes on the role of Alyssa Greene, Emma’s girlfriend who is afraid to come out because of the pressure her mother puts on her to be perfect. When she finally stands up to her mother and reveals her true self, the audience cannot help but cheer. West gives a strong performance as she explores the tensions and tumultuous emotions Alyssa experiences.

Victoria Narvaez gives the best performance of the evening as Emma. Her vocal skill is incredible, showing wonderful range and agility. Her performance of “Just Breathe” captures the audience’s minds and hearts. Emma Nolan truly comes to life in Narvaez’s hands. Her talent and ability to embody her role so completely draw the audience in and make them care about Emma, Alyssa, and their town.

The Prom is an emotional and uplifting musical filled with hope. Get your tickets now for this musical performed with heart by a talented cast and crew. The Prom is on stage through February 25th. Visit the button below for more information.

Photo Credit: Marc Faubel (HSGuy)




