Review: THE PROM at EPAC

Ephrata’s The Prom is everything you want in a summer show--- funny, smart and especially heart warming.  Featuring equal parts newbies and familiar faces, it is bursting at the seams with talent.

EPAC regulars, Elizabeth Checchia and Jordon Ross Weinhold star as Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman, two self-absorbed  Broadway stars.  When their latest show closes from unexpectedly bad reviews, they decide they need to do some sort of good deeds, more so for their own ego than the betterment of others.

Checchia is fantastic as a selfish and entitled diva.  She struts around the stage as if she owns it (because she does).  Weinhold is equally enjoyable in his flamboyant yet insecure role.  Weinhold does an amazing job of highlighting the ridiculousness and the bigness of this character without ever being a cartoon.  It is a delicate balance that he has mastered.

Zach Haines, Alyssa Dienner, Jaedon Muhl round out the members of theater posse who tag along to support Dee Dee and Barry in their do-gooder plans.  All three actors are great addition to the fun and each has several moment to shine throughout the night.

The group hears about an Indiana girl, Emma Nolan, who was banned from her high school prom for asking another girl to go as her date.  Without any invitation, nor notification, the gang springs into action determined to right any wrongs, but end up making things a lot worse along the way.

EPAC newcomer, Ashley Calderon, stars as Emma.  Calderon is extremely likable in her role.  She conveys great vulnerability and milks the sympathy from the audience.  Her duet with her girlfriend Alyssa (Britt Jarkowsky) was especially moving.  The young ladies have great chemistry. I predict that we will see a lot more of them on the EPAC stage and beyond!

Sean Young plays the sympathetic principal, Mr. Hawkins, while Becky Groff is Mrs. Greene, the villain of the piece.  Although the two actors have opposing viewpoints and priorities, they are both excellent at drawing us in and developing three dimensional characters.

Once again, Ephrata’s production values measure up to those of professional companies, and leave most local community theaters in the dust. The set mirrored that of a high school gymnasium, with wooden floors and half court markings.  Large columns of colored lighting highlight the stage and reinforce the festive nature of a prom.  Costumes were dazzling and appealing, reflecting not only the fashion sense of a prom, but also the importance of beautiful clothes for those who work in the “thea-tah”!  

I often fail to recognize the EPAC orchestra in the review of their musicals, not because of a lack of quality, but rather because they usually perform offstage.  Out of sight, out of mind.  The Prom has an especially rich sound to its score, and the credit goes to the caliber of musicians involved. 

Director, Kevin Ditzler ties the whole thing together.  He has a great sense of pacing, and has a great vision for converting this relatively large-scale show to the smaller, more immersive, Ephrata performance space. 

I was lucky enough to see The Prom when it was on Broadway a few years ago.  It was fresh, funny, and inspiring.  EPAC’s production highlights all of those feelings without being redundant or derivative.  Buy a ticket, put on your corsage or cumber bun and find out for yourself.

 




