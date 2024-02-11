Review: THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: MUSIC'S RESTING PLACE at Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre

History and Music Come to Life

By: Feb. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Review: LOST IN YONKERS at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg Photo 1 Review: LOST IN YONKERS at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
Review: CABARET at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo 2 Review: CABARET at Gettysburg Community Theatre
Review: THE PROM at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry Photo 3 Review: THE PROM at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry
Review: THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) at DreamWrights Photo 4 Review: THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) at DreamWrights

Review: THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: MUSIC'S RESTING PLACE at Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre

Gamut Theatre Group and Sankofa African American Theatre Company join forces to present The Jackson Rooming House: Music’s Resting Place through February 25th. An original play by Sharia Benn and Clark Nicholson directed by Sharia Benn, explores the history of Black musicians in Harrisburg. Benn writes in her director’s note, “The Jackson House…served as a refuge for renowned Black musicians and travelers from the late 1920s up to the 1960s.”

The set, props, lighting, projections, and costumes are gorgeous—blending the past with the present as the spirits of the Jackson Rooming House share the history of music, the experience of Black musicians, and the little-known role of Harrisburg in that history. The band, comprised of Curtis Andrews III, Thomas Bryant, Brian McGrady, and Shine Delphi, is an integral part of the production, bringing the rhythms and sounds of the blues, jazz, swing, gospel, rock and roll, soul, and more to life.

Trystin Bailey and Betty Joyner take on the roles of German and Betty Jackson, welcoming Sun (played by Latreshia Lilly), Shine (played by Shine Delphi), Shayla (portrayed by Kennedy Commissiong), Daryll (played by Kevin Willis), and Ronnie (portrayed by Logan McDonnell) to the Jackson Rooming House. Bailey is a compelling story-teller with wonderful stage presence. He makes the audience feel just as welcome as German Jackson made his boarders feel. Joyner has a powerful voice that speaks to the soul, performing the songs of singers like Ma Rainey with strength and depth.

Shine Delphi and Latreshia Lilly portray Shine and Sun, two musicians who have discovered the history of the Jackson Rooming House and the incredible individuals who stayed there and at other Black-owned establishments in Harrisburg. Delphi’s raspy blues voice and guitar skills are a delightful addition to the production. Lilly embodies her character with so much passion that the audience cannot help but sit up and pay attention. Her vocal range and ability to belt is chill-inspiring, and when she sings with Joyner, it is impossible to not be moved.

Kennedy Commissiong, Logan McDonnell, and Kevin Willis give strong performances as Shayla, Ronnie, and Daryll, three modern-day youth who are each facing changes in their lives and the fear that often accompanies change. Commissiong is completely convincing in her role, and her interactions with McDonnell and Willis are relatable. McDonnell has great energy as Ronnie, and it is fun to watch his character get more and more excited about the music and history he is learning. Willis portrays Daryll, Shayla’s big brother, with authenticity and heart.

This production is a beautiful, joyful, soulful exploration of music, history, and hope for the future. The Jackson Rooming House: Music’s Resting Place is a show that will have audience’s tapping their toes, clapping, and singing along. The cast and crew of Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Group bring this story to life in an unique and heart-warming way. Information can be found at gamuttheatre.org/the-jackson-rooming-house.

Photo Credit: John Bivins Photography



RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: THE PROM at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry Photo
Review: THE PROM at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry

One of the best aspects of this production, though, is the choreography by Brady Bennett. The choreography is carefully crafted to fit each character, emotion, and song, and the cast performs it with joy and precision. The Prom is an emotional and uplifting musical filled with hope.

2
CURTAIN UP PHILLY! A Celebration Of New Musicals March And April, A Philadelphia First! Photo
CURTAIN UP PHILLY! A Celebration Of New Musicals March And April, A Philadelphia First!

MusiCoLab, a nonprofit organization founded to encourage and support new musicals and the artists who create them, has brought together several theater companies to establish “Curtain Up Philly! A Celebration of New Musicals” – a two-month celebration of the creation of new works for the musical stage.

3
Review: AMERICAN SON at Narcisse Theatre Company Photo
Review: AMERICAN SON at Narcisse Theatre Company

Theatre is often designed to send audiences home feeling all warm and fuzzy with their happy endings. However, some shows have a deeper purpose, to create conversation around topics that can be very hard to discuss. 'American Son' at Narcisse Theatre Company definitely falls into the latter, making it a difficult but compelling watch...

4
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Launches Single Ticket Sales for the 2024 Summer Season Photo
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Launches Single Ticket Sales for the 2024 Summer Season

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival has released single tickets for its 2024 summer season, running May 29 to August 4 at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts. Learn more about the season and find out how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew through... (read more about this author)

Review: THE PROM at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At AllenberryReview: THE PROM at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry
Review: CABARET at Gettysburg Community TheatreReview: CABARET at Gettysburg Community Theatre
Review: LOST IN YONKERS at Little Theatre of MechanicsburgReview: LOST IN YONKERS at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Theatre HarrisburgReview: NEXT TO NORMAL at Theatre Harrisburg

Videos

Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton Video
Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
Rock of Ages in Central Pennsylvania Rock of Ages
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/30)
Rock of Ages in Central Pennsylvania Rock of Ages
The Belmont Theatre (2/16-2/25)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Hershey Theatre (3/23-3/24)
Cats in Central Pennsylvania Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024 in Central Pennsylvania DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Central Pennsylvania Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
American Music Theatre (5/12-5/12)
York Symphony Orchestra's Schubert’s Unfinished in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Schubert’s Unfinished
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (5/18-5/18)
Anastasia in Central Pennsylvania Anastasia
Cavod Theater (3/01-3/10)PHOTOS
Come From Away in Central Pennsylvania Come From Away
Scranton Cultural Center (4/05-4/07)
Footloose in Central Pennsylvania Footloose
1st Street Players (2/22-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You