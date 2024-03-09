Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Glass Menagerie is a memory play in which the role of Tom serves as both narrator and character, as the audience is introduced to his mother, Amanda; his sister, Laura; his friend, Jim; and his deceased father. It is based on the 1943 short story “Portrait of a Girl in Glass” and premiered in 1944 in Chicago. The Glass Menagerie opened at the Playhouse Theatre on Broadway in 1945. Audiences can experience The Glass Menagerie at Gettysburg Community Theatre under the direction of Karen Land through March 17th.

The set is lovely, using distinct sections of the stage for the living room, dining room, and fire escape. The glass menagerie is beautifully highlighted at the front of the stage. The music and lighting create a haunting, emotional atmosphere.

The cast works together wonderfully, giving a nuanced and touching performance. Jaime Elizabeth takes the stage as the painfully shy Laura Wingfield. Her facial expressions and movements portray Laura’s fragility, vulnerability, and self-doubt brilliantly, and her interactions with the other characters bring the family dynamics to life with great authenticity. Erin DiNello is incredible in her role as Amanda Wingfield, a woman who longs for the past while wishing for the best for her children’s futures. She is strong and charming, and DiNello’s performance brings out Amanda’s deep love and concern for her children. Joey Massara plays Jim O’Connor, the long-awaited gentleman-caller who works with Tom and knew both Tom and Laura in high school. Massara’s Jim is easy-going, confident, and outgoing. Cory Metcalf’s performance as Tom Wingfield is mesmerizing. His monologues are pure poetry, drawing the audience into Tom’s memories. The emotions he conveys in his scenes with Laura are complex and beautiful.

Gettysburg Community Theatre’s The Glass Menagerie is poignant, heartfelt, and gorgeous. Visit the button below for tickets.