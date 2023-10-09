Review: THE EXORCIST At Open Stage

The classic horror story The Exorcist began as a 1971 novel by William Peter Blatty. In 1973 Blatty wrote the screenplay for the first film starring Ellen Burstyn, Max Von Sydow, Jason Miller, and Linda Blair. The Exorcist is regarded as one of the greatest horror films. The stage adaptation, written by John Pielmeier, premiered in Los Angeles in 2012. Under the direction of Stuart Landon, Open Stage presents the East Coast premiere of The Exorcist.

If you are looking for spine-tingling, bone-chilling, hair-raising special effects, this production of The Exorcist does not disappoint. From the costumes and make up to the lighting and sound to the set and props to the special effects, the production team at Open Stage creates the perfect atmosphere of suspense and fear.

From the first moments of the performance, the cast fully commits to the story. The cast features Joellen Terranova (Ensemble), Chris Krahulec (Mary Karras/Ensemble), Ted Hanson (Father Lankester Merrin), Michael James Kacey (Doctor Strong), Brian Schreffler (Doctor Klein/Bishop), Josh Dorsheimer (Burke Dennings), Brennen Dickerson (Father Joseph Dyer), Tommy Dougherty (The Demon), Jeff Luttermoser (Father Damien Karras), Tara Herweg (Chris MacNeil), and Emily Reusswig (Regan MacNeil). There is not a single weak link in this stellar cast. Terranova shows off her versatility, playing several different roles throughout the show. Krahulec gives a haunting performance as Mary Karras, pleading with her son with a voice and expression filled with anguish. Kacey and Schreffler infuse their roles as Doctor Strong and Doctor Klein with a down-to-earth, no nonsense, practicality. Dorsheimer’s energy is perfect for the quirky, over-the-top character of Burke, making the character an audience favorite in spite of his flaws. Dickerson’s Father Joseph Dyer is a friendly, calm, steady presence in a sea of chaos.

Hanson is superb as Father Lankester Merrin, exuding a sense of confidence, righteousness, and gravitas through the intensity of his voice and his gaze. Dougherty is quite terrifying as The Demon—it’s a performance that needs to be seen and heard to believe. Luttermoser is captivating as he displays the wide range and depth of emotions of his role as Father Damien Karras. His connections with the other characters bring added realism and complexity to the story. Herweg’s Chris MacNeil is strong, independent, and loves her daughter fiercely. The relationship between Chris and Regan is a joy to watch unfold as Herweg and Reusswig interact with one another. The audience cannot help but feel the mother’s love and desperation as she searches for a way to save her daughter. Reusswig’s performance as Regan is frighteningly convincing, capturing the audience’s attention and holding onto it relentlessly throughout the show. Her ability to embody her character’s transformation through her body language and facial expressions is astonishing.

Audiences who love classic horror should not miss out on this production of The Exorcist at Open Stage. While the content may not be for everyone, and it is definitely for mature audiences only (for more information, see the content warnings at https://www.openstagehbg.com/show/exorcist), the highly talented Production Team and Cast have put together a mind-blowing, pulse-pounding production perfect for spooky season.

Get your tickets for The Exorcist at https://www.openstagehbg.com/show/exorcist/tickets.