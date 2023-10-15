Review: THE CRUCIBLE at Carlisle Theatre Players On High

Arthur Miller’s classic play The Crucible first appeared on Broadway in 1953. A story of the Salem witch trials, with an emphasis on hypocrisy, false accusations, and the interplay between law and truth, The Crucible is a play that continues to speak to audiences over the years. Writing the play in the 50s, Miller explains that it was inspired by the anger and fear associated with McCarthyism, during which those accused of being communists were pushed to identify and accuse others. Carlisle Theatre’s Players on High present The Crucible through October 22nd.

The set (Rick Sheffe), costumes (Amanda Moore and Margie Fry), lighting (Noah Johnson, All Sound Pro), and sound (Matt Hinton, All Sound Pro, with original music by Matt Hinton and Ashley Shade Byerts) are carefully crafted to highlight not only the time and place of the play but also the spirit of the play and its themes. The beginning of the performance is simply breathtaking as a group of actresses (Alyanna Montgomery, Emily Balog, Max Balog, Cassandra Cherricks, Margie Fry, Annabeth Hunt, Julie Lark, Tara Mead, Annie Hart, and Miriam March) glide down the dimly lit aisles with lanterns to the stage where they perform a beautiful, fluid, graceful dance, backlit so that only their silhouettes are seen. The use of backlighting throughout the performance is extremely effective, as is the voice that whispers prayers and scripture. These elements of the production heighten the sense of suspense.

The cast features Tanner Holtry (Hopkins), Addison Aultman (Ruth Putnam), Adam McKeehan (Ezekiel Cheever), Hadley D’Esopo (Sarah Good), Amanda Moore (Martha Corey), Audrey Caldwell (Tituba), Brad Mitchell (Giles Corey), Charles Miller (Willard), Hadley Qualls (Mary Warren), Ellen Davis (Susanna Walcott), R.J. Lesch (Reverend Parris), Debra Cornelius (Rebecca Nurse), Aedan Shevlin (Reverend Hale), Dave Lang (Thomas Putnam), Katy Clay (Ann Putnam), Kaelyn Rinehart (Betty Parris), Rick Sollman (Judge Danforth), John Fitzgerald (Francis Nurse), Ben Greenberg (Judge Hathorne), Izzy Reed (Mercy Lewis), Paige Harrell (Abigail Williams), Ashley Byerts (Elizabeth Proctor understudy), and Bradley Barkdoll (John Proctor understudy). As with many of Miller’s plays, the success of The Crucible depends on the strength of the cast. The cast at Carlisle Theatre does not disappoint—they deliver an intense performance that really dives into the tumultuous emotions of the characters.

While the entire cast delivers a top-notch performance, there are some stand-outs in this production. Audrey Caldwell’s Tituba is riveting as she portrays her character’s mounting fear as she is questioned about the events in the woods. Ben Greenberg and Rick Sollman work well together as Judge Hathorne and Judge Danforth—demonstrating their character’s immovable belief that they are right through their posture, gestures, and expressions. Paige Harrell is delightful to watch in her role as Abigail Williams, as she transitions from sweet, innocent girl to manipulative young woman, allowing the audience to see, through changes to her movements and facial expressions, how her character is able to fool so many. Brad Mitchell’s portrayal of Giles Corey makes his character one of this reviewer’s favorites. Mitchell infuses his character with a guilelessness that is truly endearing. The audience feels great sympathy for him as he pleads his wife’s case. Aedan Shevlin is outstanding in his role as Reverend Hale—his take charge demeanor at the beginning of the play grabs the audience’s attention, and his impassioned pleas for logic and mercy in the face of immoveable self-righteousness and fear are stirring. Debra Cornelius is the perfect Rebecca Nurse—her stage presence draws the audience in, and her final scene with John Proctor is inspiring. Ashley Byerts and Bradley Barkdoll take on the roles of Elizabeth and John Proctor (appearing as understudies for Kelli Kauterman and Paul Jon West). Byerts and Barkdoll interact so naturally on stage that Elizabeth and John Proctor come to life for the audience. In their final scenes, their portrayal of Elizabeth and John’s fear, anger, and anguish, as they are faced with making life-or-death decisions forced on them by an unjust system, leaves the audience breathless.

This hard-hitting, beautifully designed, and well-acted production of The Crucible, under the direction of Ashley Shade Byerts, with Assistant Director Debra Cornelius, is one you won’t want to miss. Visit the link below for more information and to get your tickets.