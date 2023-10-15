Review: THE CRUCIBLE at Carlisle Theatre Players On High

This hard-hitting play runs through October 22nd.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: I DON'T SPEAK SPANISH at Gamut Theatre Photo 2 Review: I DON'T SPEAK SPANISH at Gamut Theatre
Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts Photo 3 Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts
Review: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo 4 Review: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Review: THE CRUCIBLE at Carlisle Theatre Players On High

Arthur Miller’s classic play The Crucible first appeared on Broadway in 1953. A story of the Salem witch trials, with an emphasis on hypocrisy, false accusations, and the interplay between law and truth, The Crucible is a play that continues to speak to audiences over the years. Writing the play in the 50s, Miller explains that it was inspired by the anger and fear associated with McCarthyism, during which those accused of being communists were pushed to identify and accuse others. Carlisle Theatre’s Players on High present The Crucible through October 22nd.

The set (Rick Sheffe), costumes (Amanda Moore and Margie Fry), lighting (Noah Johnson, All Sound Pro), and sound (Matt Hinton, All Sound Pro, with original music by Matt Hinton and Ashley Shade Byerts) are carefully crafted to highlight not only the time and place of the play but also the spirit of the play and its themes. The beginning of the performance is simply breathtaking as a group of actresses (Alyanna Montgomery, Emily Balog, Max Balog, Cassandra Cherricks, Margie Fry, Annabeth Hunt, Julie Lark, Tara Mead, Annie Hart, and Miriam March) glide down the dimly lit aisles with lanterns to the stage where they perform a beautiful, fluid, graceful dance, backlit so that only their silhouettes are seen. The use of backlighting throughout the performance is extremely effective, as is the voice that whispers prayers and scripture. These elements of the production heighten the sense of suspense.

The cast features Tanner Holtry (Hopkins), Addison Aultman (Ruth Putnam), Adam McKeehan (Ezekiel Cheever), Hadley D’Esopo (Sarah Good), Amanda Moore (Martha Corey), Audrey Caldwell (Tituba), Brad Mitchell (Giles Corey), Charles Miller (Willard), Hadley Qualls (Mary Warren), Ellen Davis (Susanna Walcott), R.J. Lesch (Reverend Parris), Debra Cornelius (Rebecca Nurse), Aedan Shevlin (Reverend Hale), Dave Lang (Thomas Putnam), Katy Clay (Ann Putnam), Kaelyn Rinehart (Betty Parris), Rick Sollman (Judge Danforth), John Fitzgerald (Francis Nurse), Ben Greenberg (Judge Hathorne), Izzy Reed (Mercy Lewis), Paige Harrell (Abigail Williams), Ashley Byerts (Elizabeth Proctor understudy), and Bradley Barkdoll (John Proctor understudy). As with many of Miller’s plays, the success of The Crucible depends on the strength of the cast. The cast at Carlisle Theatre does not disappoint—they deliver an intense performance that really dives into the tumultuous emotions of the characters.

While the entire cast delivers a top-notch performance, there are some stand-outs in this production. Audrey Caldwell’s Tituba is riveting as she portrays her character’s mounting fear as she is questioned about the events in the woods. Ben Greenberg and Rick Sollman work well together as Judge Hathorne and Judge Danforth—demonstrating their character’s immovable belief that they are right through their posture, gestures, and expressions. Paige Harrell is delightful to watch in her role as Abigail Williams, as she transitions from sweet, innocent girl to manipulative young woman, allowing the audience to see, through changes to her movements and facial expressions, how her character is able to fool so many. Brad Mitchell’s portrayal of Giles Corey makes his character one of this reviewer’s favorites. Mitchell infuses his character with a guilelessness that is truly endearing. The audience feels great sympathy for him as he pleads his wife’s case. Aedan Shevlin is outstanding in his role as Reverend Hale—his take charge demeanor at the beginning of the play grabs the audience’s attention, and his impassioned pleas for logic and mercy in the face of immoveable self-righteousness and fear are stirring. Debra Cornelius is the perfect Rebecca Nurse—her stage presence draws the audience in, and her final scene with John Proctor is inspiring. Ashley Byerts and Bradley Barkdoll take on the roles of Elizabeth and John Proctor (appearing as understudies for Kelli Kauterman and Paul Jon West). Byerts and Barkdoll interact so naturally on stage that Elizabeth and John Proctor come to life for the audience. In their final scenes, their portrayal of Elizabeth and John’s fear, anger, and anguish, as they are faced with making life-or-death decisions forced on them by an unjust system, leaves the audience breathless.

This hard-hitting, beautifully designed, and well-acted production of The Crucible, under the direction of Ashley Shade Byerts, with Assistant Director Debra Cornelius, is one you won’t want to miss. Visit the link below for more information and to get your tickets.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at EPAC Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at EPAC

Jesus Christ Superstar is a classic show that brought rock music to the Broadway stage.  EPAC’s production might not be perfect but it has a lot to offer.  Running now through October 28.

2
Review: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo
Review: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Every single member of the ensemble performs with full commitment and intensity. This production of Jekyll & Hyde The Musical is, in a word, entrancing. If it were not sold out, this reviewer would see it over and over again.

3
Plays & Players Theatre to Present WORLDS APART: A READING SERIES This Month Photo
Plays & Players Theatre to Present WORLDS APART: A READING SERIES This Month

Plays & Players Theatre will present WORLDS APART: A Reading Series, featuring a diverse lineup of plays that spotlight the construct of distance in Philadelphia, PA. Get all the details here!

4
BETWEEN HEVAN & EARTHA: A Not So Tall Tale About Climate Change is Coming to Harrisbur Photo
BETWEEN HEVAN & EARTHA: A Not So Tall Tale About Climate Change is Coming to Harrisburg

Discover BETWEEN HEVAN & EARTHA: A Not So Tall Tale About Climate Change, a thought-provoking play presented by Sankofa African American Theatre Company. Explore climate change themes and join the conversation at Gamut Theatre's Capital BlueCross Main Stage Theatre in Harrisburg on October 28-29, 2023. Get your tickets now!

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew through... Andrea Stephenson">(read more about this author)

Review: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community TheatreReview: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre
Review: THE EXORCIST At Open StageReview: THE EXORCIST At Open Stage
Review: I DON'T SPEAK SPANISH at Gamut TheatreReview: I DON'T SPEAK SPANISH at Gamut Theatre
Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Center For Community ArtsReview: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

Videos

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise! Video
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise!
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center Video
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
Jesus Christ Superstar in Central Pennsylvania Jesus Christ Superstar
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/28)
York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Scranton Cultural Center (4/05-4/07)
The Crucible in Central Pennsylvania The Crucible
Carlisle Theatre (10/13-10/22)
A Charlie Brown Christmas in Central Pennsylvania A Charlie Brown Christmas
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/18)
The Prom in Central Pennsylvania The Prom
Majestic Theater (11/02-11/05)
Bridge in Central Pennsylvania Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
Rock of Ages in Central Pennsylvania Rock of Ages
The Belmont Theatre (2/16-2/25)
Bloody Jack in Central Pennsylvania Bloody Jack
The Belmont Theatre (10/20-10/29)
The Eight: Reindeer Monologues in Central Pennsylvania The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You