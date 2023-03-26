Review: STINKY CHEESE MAN: AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES at DreamWrights

Stinky Cheese Man: And Other Fairy Stupid Tales is a popular children's book written in by Jon Scieszka and illustrated by Lane Smith. In this story, familiar fairy tales are parodied and woven together by the narrator, Jack, from Jack and the Beanstalk. The book was adapted into an hour long comedy with music by John Glore. It is onstage now at DreamWrights March 24th to April 2nd under the direction of Jay Schmuck.

The young ensemble cast at DreamWrights brought the book to life and made the packed audience of families laugh this weekend with their cast of colorful characters and animals. My own teenager loved this book as a child and giggled through out the performance! Stinky Cheese Man has lots of physical comedy that kids will laugh out loud at even if they don't quite get the verbal humor of the parody yet. Sprinkled throughout the show is a few unique songs and even a puppet. Even the intermission was entertaining. Kids were getting their wiggles out dancing to music as the clocked counted down the minutes left before Act II.

The ensemble cast includes Christ Velez (Jack/Tortoise), Nolan Matseur (Cow Patty Boy/King), Rose Detar (Red Hen), Andrew Matseur (Surgeon General/Legal Guy), Julia Miller (Chicken Licken), Liam Lentz (Ducky Lucky), Charlotte Gausmann (Goosey Loose), Alora Slater (Cocky Cocky), Rio Gonzalez (Foxy Loxy), William Gausmann (Prince), Arabelle Click (Queen), Sofia Tesfaye (Princess 1), Taylor VanArsdale (Ma Duck), Elise Clayson (Pa Duck), Matthew DeRose (Ugly), Hallie Gobrecht (Frog), Jessie Gobrecht (Princess 2), Paris Hoffman (Little Red), Harry Buhrman (Wolf), Javan Miler (Giant), Joy Sabatini (Cinderella), Claire Mazey (Step Mother), Amanda Lowell (1st Step Sister), Jayme Smith (2nd Step Sister), Westley Smith (Rumpelstiltskin), Mylah Schmitt (Rabbit), Cody Smith (Owl), Lorelei Drinkut (Little Old Lady), Phoenix Buhrman (Little Old Man), James Manjo (Stinky Cheese Man), Amy Pendergast (Cow), Leah Miller (Cow's Hindquarters). Ducklings were played by Lennix Burhman, Lucy Thompson, Sara Urand, Elena Deguchi, Maggie Marsala, and Elizabeth Wagner.

Chris Velez was a strong narrator that held the whole story together, engaged the audience, and kept the show moving along. Rose Detar as Red Hen and Nolan Matseur as Cow Patty Boy popped out to surprise the audience with their reoccurring bits. Excellent job projecting! My favorite character was Rio Gausmann who was sly and funny as the Fox. The audience cheered for the much anticipated James Manjo's Stinky Cheese Man. I personally loved that the stage crew was dressed as gnomes.

Stinky Cheese Man: And Other Fairy Stupid Tales is a great show to bring the whole family.