Review: STINKY CHEESE MAN: AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES at DreamWrights

Mar. 26, 2023  

Stinky Cheese Man: And Other Fairy Stupid Tales is a popular children's book written in by Jon Scieszka and illustrated by Lane Smith. In this story, familiar fairy tales are parodied and woven together by the narrator, Jack, from Jack and the Beanstalk. The book was adapted into an hour long comedy with music by John Glore. It is onstage now at DreamWrights March 24th to April 2nd under the direction of Jay Schmuck.

The young ensemble cast at DreamWrights brought the book to life and made the packed audience of families laugh this weekend with their cast of colorful characters and animals. My own teenager loved this book as a child and giggled through out the performance! Stinky Cheese Man has lots of physical comedy that kids will laugh out loud at even if they don't quite get the verbal humor of the parody yet. Sprinkled throughout the show is a few unique songs and even a puppet. Even the intermission was entertaining. Kids were getting their wiggles out dancing to music as the clocked counted down the minutes left before Act II.

The ensemble cast includes Christ Velez (Jack/Tortoise), Nolan Matseur (Cow Patty Boy/King), Rose Detar (Red Hen), Andrew Matseur (Surgeon General/Legal Guy), Julia Miller (Chicken Licken), Liam Lentz (Ducky Lucky), Charlotte Gausmann (Goosey Loose), Alora Slater (Cocky Cocky), Rio Gonzalez (Foxy Loxy), William Gausmann (Prince), Arabelle Click (Queen), Sofia Tesfaye (Princess 1), Taylor VanArsdale (Ma Duck), Elise Clayson (Pa Duck), Matthew DeRose (Ugly), Hallie Gobrecht (Frog), Jessie Gobrecht (Princess 2), Paris Hoffman (Little Red), Harry Buhrman (Wolf), Javan Miler (Giant), Joy Sabatini (Cinderella), Claire Mazey (Step Mother), Amanda Lowell (1st Step Sister), Jayme Smith (2nd Step Sister), Westley Smith (Rumpelstiltskin), Mylah Schmitt (Rabbit), Cody Smith (Owl), Lorelei Drinkut (Little Old Lady), Phoenix Buhrman (Little Old Man), James Manjo (Stinky Cheese Man), Amy Pendergast (Cow), Leah Miller (Cow's Hindquarters). Ducklings were played by Lennix Burhman, Lucy Thompson, Sara Urand, Elena Deguchi, Maggie Marsala, and Elizabeth Wagner.

Chris Velez was a strong narrator that held the whole story together, engaged the audience, and kept the show moving along. Rose Detar as Red Hen and Nolan Matseur as Cow Patty Boy popped out to surprise the audience with their reoccurring bits. Excellent job projecting! My favorite character was Rio Gausmann who was sly and funny as the Fox. The audience cheered for the much anticipated James Manjo's Stinky Cheese Man. I personally loved that the stage crew was dressed as gnomes.

Stinky Cheese Man: And Other Fairy Stupid Tales is a great show to bring the whole family. Click the link below to order tickets now.




Kim Carson is electrifying as his wife, Martha.  Carson embeds a sexual confidence in her character which is always on display.  Whether viciously mocking her husband or intensely seducing her new boy toy, Carson pulls out all the stops.
The Musical Box Theatre presents The Addams Family in concert style from March 23-26 at the Double Barrel Roadhouse in Red Lion, Pa. The show was directed by Shana McCoy and choreographed by Rebecca Gentry. A concert performance utilizes minimal set design, staging, and costume changes. Music stands were used in this performance and uniquely incorporated into the show. Stripped to the bare bones, the voices and music are fully appreciated. The cast did an excellent job using their voices to tell the story of the Addams family.
On a balmy Saturday night in Florida, Academy Award nominee and Broadway legend Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family, Godfather of Harlem) attended a performance of Comedian/Playwright Peter Fogel's hilarious auto-biographical solo show., 'Til Death Do Us Part... You First!'
The Fulton Theatre opens Edward Albee's 1962 American classic Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Thursday, March 23, 2023. This is the third production in this season's Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series held in the 4th floor Tell Studio Theatre.

From This Author - Sandra Harberger

Sandra Harberger has been onstage and back stage in a variety musicals and plays since she
was a child. As an adult, performing is is still part of her life. She is excited to be a reviewer fo... (read more about this author)


March 24, 2023

The Musical Box Theatre presents The Addams Family in concert style from March 23-26 at the Double Barrel Roadhouse in Red Lion, Pa. The show was directed by Shana McCoy and choreographed by Rebecca Gentry. A concert performance utilizes minimal set design, staging, and costume changes. Music stands were used in this performance and uniquely incorporated into the show. Stripped to the bare bones, the voices and music are fully appreciated. The cast did an excellent job using their voices to tell the story of the Addams family.
February 25, 2023

If you are a fan of the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail, then you are going to love the irreverent humor of “Monty Python’s Spamalot.” “Spamalot” won 3 Tony Awards in 2005 including Best Musical, Best Director, and Best Featured Actress in a Musical. The Belmont Theater is presenting “Spamalot” for one more weekend under the direction of Rene Staub.
February 5, 2023

You will experience soulful gospel music, African American inspired movement, poetry, and letters as you are taken through the history of African American freedom seekers and allies. It is a performance I highly recommend. You'll leave wanting to learn more.
