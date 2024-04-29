DEAR EVAN HANSEN, TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL And More Announced for Appell Center 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Appell Center for the Performing Arts has announced the first shows for its 2024-25 season, one that is jam-packed with outstanding performances, plus TWO new subscription series: Glatfelter Insurance Broadway Series and Menchey Music Family Series.

A pre-sale for Appell Center VIP Members begins Monday, April 29 at 10AM, followed by the Member pre-sale on Friday, May 3. Memberships start at just $75, are tax-deductible and provide the opportunity to get the best seats in the house and other great benefits for a full year. All tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 10 at 10AM. Tickets and Appell Center Memberships can be purchased online at AppellCenter.org or by calling the Box Office at 717-846-1111.

NEW THIS SEASON are two subscription opportunities with the best seats and savings for three Broadway touring productions and three unique and engaging family shows. Both Subscriptions guarantee the same seats for each show within the series, as well as exchange privileges, the option to pay in installments and more!

2024-25 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS:

GLATFELTER INSURANCE BROADWAY SERIES

(The Glatfelter Insurance Broadway Series is currently on sale as a subscription only; single tickets go on sale 8/9.)

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL • Nov 27, 2024

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. Broadway's longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, it's just getting started.

TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL • Jan 27, 2025

An uplifting comeback story like no other, this is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters. One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN • May 26, 2025

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look—from the point of view of both the parents and young people—at our complex, interconnected and social media-filled lives… a poignant, funny and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

MENCHEY MUSIC FAMILY SERIES

with preshow Discovery Parties – free to all ticketholders!

(The Menchey Music Family Series is currently on sale as a subscription only; single tickets go on sale 8/9.)

JEFF BOYER'S BIG BUBBLE BONANZA • Nov 16, 2024

See the newest, zaniest bubble spectacular as master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer takes it to the max! It's a sensory-inclusive bubble extravaganza for the whole family!

THE STINKY CHEESE MAN & OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES • April 5, 2025

Based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, this hilarious musical deconstructs the tradition of the fairy tale. Characters slide in and out of tales and nothing is quite as you remember it!

Paige Hernandez – ALL THE WAY LIVE! • May 3, 2025

Creativity. Respect. Understanding. Cooperation. The artistic elements of Hip Hop come together on stage to teach these and more positive qualities and to help children grow into productive members of society.

MORE 2024-25 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

CROCE PLAYS CROCE • Sep 11, 2024

A special night of music featuring originals and Jim Croce classics: “Operator,” “You Don't Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle,” “Lovers Cross” and more!

Garrison Keillor TONIGHT • Sep 19, 2024

Don't miss Garrison Keillor's return to the Strand Theatre stage for the first time since 2017 with an evening of music, humor and the latest “News from Lake Wobegon.”

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE* • Oct 11, 2024

Everyone's favorite game show is back, along with the chance to win big prizes! Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase will be here. The next contestant might be YOU!

Todd Rundgren • Oct 13, 2024

The songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artist, computer software developer, conceptualist, and interactive artist makes his Strand Theatre debut bringing hits like “Hello It's Me,” “I Saw the Light” and more!

STOMP • Oct 15, 2024

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP – the invigorating stage show that's dance, music and theater blended into one electrifying rhythm.

BÉLA FLECK & ABIGAIL WASHBURN • Oct 17, 2024

“The king and queen of the banjo” (Paste Magazine), bring their musical magic to the Strand Theatre for the first time since 2015!

Ben Folds • Nov 15, 2024

Widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation, Ben Folds returns to the Strand Theatre following a sold-out performance in 2022!

Tom Papa • Dec 5, 2024

One of the top comedic voices in the country, Tom Papa—actor, host, author, and stand-up—makes his Strand Theatre debut with all new material.

Mandy Gonzalez • Dec 7, 2024

One of the most powerful and versatile Broadway voices of our time (“Hamilton,” “In the Heights,” “Wicked”) makes her Strand Theatre debut with a special program to kick off the holiday season!

SYNCOPATED LADIES • Mar 20, 2025

This female tap dance band has performed for sold-out audiences around the world (including with Beyonce!), and their viral videos have amassed over 100 million views. Don't miss this high-energy dance spectacular!

President & CEO, Todd Fogdall says: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce the first shows in our 2024-25 season. Simply stated, we have something for everyone! Exhilarating concerts, hilarious comedy, top celebrities, fan favorites and our new subscriptions for family fun and Broadway's best, including “Chicago,” “Tina” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Tickets are going to move fast, and we encourage our guests to become a member or subscribe so they can assure their tickets to these shows and the many shows that are yet to come.”

