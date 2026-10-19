Review: SPRING AWAKENING at Ephrata Performing Arts Center

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Spring Awakening is in full bloom at Ephrata Performing Arts Center! This musical features a 200-year-old story, 90s rock music, and a whole lot of emotions. Be prepared to laugh until you cry and cry until you laugh. With a cast of up-and-coming Lancaster performers, all led by one of the county’s youngest directors, Ben Galosi, this show is a must-see!

Spring Awakening tackles difficult topics surrounding sex, mental health, and violence. The musical is recommended for mature audiences only.

This production cannot be reviewed without first congratulating Director Ben Galosi and Intimacy Coordinator Reji Woods. Throughout the entire show, every performer appeared confident and comfortable. There were moments of intense closeness, awkward topics, and direct eye contact with audience members, yet there was no shame whatsoever to be found in the entire theater.

Galosi’s blocking during musical numbers is unnoticeable in the best way. While the soloist has their moment in the spotlight, specifically Ryan Slusky during “All That’s Known,” the ensemble flows smoothly in the background. Disappointingly, there is one number amidst those brilliantly staged that falls flat: “The Dark I Know Well.” While the song itself contains a powerful, chilling message that left the audience with goosebumps, the staged number relied heavily on the plot’s content without adding the “Galosi touch” that Lancaster County has come to expect.

When first entering the theater, the audience is immediately welcomed into the story. The combination of haze, dispersed warm lighting, and chirping birds creates the sense of stumbling upon an old, abandoned building in the midst of a forest. These effects work in compliment with the set, which features intricate dimensions and a historic, almost ethereal, feel. While one takes in the beauty of this complex set, they might wonder why there would be fluorescent lights above it all. Don’t worry - it all comes together in the end!

Of course, even with the impressive tech effects, gorgeous set, and detailed direction, this production could not be as successful as it is without its cast. Kat Thorpe (Wendla)’s facial expressions are especially evocative; she appears to be carrying the shame of 200 years’ worth of women. Thorpe and Ryan Slusky (Melchior) drive the show with their intimate chemistry, leading to a heart-wrenching end.

Speaking of chemistry, Lucas Dubble (Hanschen) and Michael Klitsch (Ernst) perform a hilariously lustful “The Word of Your Body” reprise that had the entire audience in hysterics. On the opposite extreme, Ethan Reimel (Moritz)’s “Playing Pirates” monologue is painfully heartbreaking and delivered with the weight of someone truly struggling with mental health issues.

A moment of note for outstanding vocals is Mariano Santiago (Georg)’s soulful riff in “Touch Me;” Santiago earned a mid-song cheer from the audience for his powerhouse solo. Another moment, that this reviewer specifically would pay just to hear again, is the Girls’ harmonies in “Mama Who Bore Me” reprise.

EPAC’s Spring Awakening is playing now until October 25th. Tickets can be purchased on EPAC’s website. You just might catch this reviewer there to see it again!

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