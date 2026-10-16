Photos: SPRING AWAKENING Opens at Ephrata Performing Arts Center
The production honors Jonathan Groff's professional beginnings at the Lancaster County theatre before his Broadway debut.
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center's production of the Tony Award-winning rock musical SPRING AWAKENING is now playing through October 25, bringing Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's story of adolescence, desire, repression, and the consequences of a world unwilling to listen to its young people back to a stage with a special connection to the show.
For EPAC, Spring Awakening is part of its own history. Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff, who began his professional journey on EPAC's stage in productions including Honk! and Bat Boy: The Musical, went on to originate the role of Melchior Gabor in the musical's Broadway production. When EPAC staged Spring Awakening in 2012, that connection made the production particularly meaningful, bringing the story that helped define Groff's career back to the theatre where he first developed as a performer.
More than a decade later, a new generation of artists takes on this landmark musical, whose urgent themes and electrifying score continue to resonate. This production is dedicated to the memory of Duncan Sheik.
Event Details
Spring Awakening runs at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center through October 25.
Tickets are available now at epactheatre.org or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.
Creative Team
Costumes: Maya Burdick
Lighting: Thomas Hudson and David Tyson
Scenic: Andrue Morgan
Photo Credit: Jen Foster
Josephine Sirinides, and Olivia Tran-Speros
Tatiana Dalton, and Kat Thorpe
Ethan Reimel, and cast of Spring Awakening
Mariano Santiago, and cast of Spring Awakening
Photo Credit: Jen Foster
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas
Openstage (11/21-12/23)
|
Alice by Heart
Messiah University Department of Theatre and Dance (4/08-4/14)
|
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (5/14-5/30)
|
Twas the Night Before Christmas
Fulton Theatre (11/28-12/26)
|
A Christmas Carol
Totem Pole Playhouse (12/04-12/13)
|
Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert (Live Streaming Event)
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/26-10/26)
|
California Dreamin'
Openstage (6/04-6/27)
|
Beethoven's Triple Concerto
Appell Center (4/24-4/24)
|
Poirot Investigates!
Openstage (4/23-5/07)
|
The Notebook
Hershey Theatre (2/03-2/07)