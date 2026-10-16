Photos: SPRING AWAKENING Opens at Ephrata Performing Arts Center

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The Ephrata Performing Arts Center's production of the Tony Award-winning rock musical SPRING AWAKENING is now playing through October 25, bringing Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's story of adolescence, desire, repression, and the consequences of a world unwilling to listen to its young people back to a stage with a special connection to the show.

For EPAC, Spring Awakening is part of its own history. Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff, who began his professional journey on EPAC's stage in productions including Honk! and Bat Boy: The Musical, went on to originate the role of Melchior Gabor in the musical's Broadway production. When EPAC staged Spring Awakening in 2012, that connection made the production particularly meaningful, bringing the story that helped define Groff's career back to the theatre where he first developed as a performer.

More than a decade later, a new generation of artists takes on this landmark musical, whose urgent themes and electrifying score continue to resonate. This production is dedicated to the memory of Duncan Sheik.

Event Details

Spring Awakening runs at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center through October 25.

Tickets are available now at epactheatre.org or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.

Creative Team

Costumes: Maya Burdick

Lighting: Thomas Hudson and David Tyson

Scenic: Andrue Morgan

Photo Credit: Jen Foster





Josephine Sirinides, and Olivia Tran-Speros

Tatiana Dalton, and Kat Thorpe

Ethan Reimel, and cast of Spring Awakening



Mariano Santiago, and cast of Spring Awakening



Photo Credit: Jen Foster

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