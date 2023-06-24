Review: SALLY COTTER AND THE CENSORED STONE at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone

Family Fun at TAFE for one weekend only!

By: Jun. 24, 2023

The delightful parody Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone by Dean O’Carroll was published in 2009. In this family friendly play, Sally falls asleep while reading and dreams that she is a student at Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. Join Sally and her dream friends Dave and Harmonica as they attempt to save the day! TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) stages this play under the direction of Crystal Ganong for one weekend only, June 23-25.

The set (by Andrea Unger), sound (by Dave Unger and Antoine Eleam), lighting (by Tony Fogle), and costumes (by Liz Given) are well-designed and work well together to create Sally’s dreamworld. While nerves caused some issues with projection and enunciation in the first act, as the cast settled into their roles, they did a wonderful job bringing this delightful family-friendly comedy to life. The ensemble, which includes Andrea Abdulahad, Ja’lexy Abdulahad, Lilianna Berkheimer, Danielle Collison, Rory Fogle, Marlowe Given, Hope Lowry, Magen O’Steen (also Sally’s Mother), and Joshua Yordy has great enthusiasm and pours their hearts into this production. The escape of The Beetles, which features the ensemble as well as The Beetles, played by Rory Fogle, Danielle Collison, Marlowe Given, and Ocean Aquino, is a chaotically fun scene that gets the entire audience laughing.

Ty’relle Abdulahad, Vicki Schneider, Bryn Walker, Zo Szilagyi, and Haylee Moore take on the roles of the adults in Sally’s dreamworld—Professor Albatross Underdrawers, Professor Shiftia Shape, gamekeeper Reubenon Ryebread, The Censor, and the adult Lord Murderdeath (aka “I’d Rather Not Say”). Abdulahad has a poise and gravitas on stage befitting the role of headmaster. Schneider gives one of the best performances of the evening as the villainous, capricious, ambiguous Professor Shape. Schneider has wonderful stage presence and comedic timing. Walker was fun to watch in the role of Ryebread because of her great expressions and energy. Szilagyi plays The Censor with delightful sarcasm, particularly shining in the final scenes of the show. Moore’s performance as the adult Lord Murderdeath is riveting. Moore has great stage presence and assumes the perfect attitude for the role.

Ocean Aquino, Levi Schneider, Evangeline Haag, Mackenzie Landis, and Lily Ganong take on the roles of Frogbull students Ursa Malaise, Ed Molar, Dave, Harmonica, and Sally. Aquino’s Ursa Malaise has the perfect mix of attitude and condescension. Schneider is perfectly cast as Ed Molar—his interactions with the other characters are realistic, and his emotions in the final scenes of the show really bring the character to life. Haag, Landis, and Ganong are delightful in their roles as best friends Dave, Harmonica, and Sally. They work well together on stage and play up the similarities between their characters and the Harry Potter characters they parody. These actors keep the story moving, drawing the audience into Sally’s dreamworld.

It is always a joy to watch young actors, many of whom are new to theatre, take the stage and put their hearts and souls into their performances. The cast and crew at TAFE has put together a cute and enjoyable production for audiences of all ages. Get your tickets for Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone at TAFE and treat the family to a fun evening of adventure and entertainment. Visit Click Here for more information.




