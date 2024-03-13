Review: RUMORS at Carlisle Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Neil Simon’s 1988 farce Rumors invites audiences to a 10th anniversary party at the swanky home of Deputy Mayor of New York Charlie Brock and his wife Myra. As the guests arrive, they realize that something is terribly wrong. The servants are inexplicably absent, the food has not been cooked, Myra is missing, and Charlie seems to have shot himself in the ear. Hilarity ensues as the guests try to figure out what has happened while dealing with their own individual issues. The Players on High at Carlisle Theatre, under the leadership of director Ben Greenberg with artistic director/acting coach Ashley Byerts and comedy coach Catie MO, bring Rumors to the stage March 15-24.

The set and props (by Ben Greenberg, Catie MO, Kevin Hand, Mike Shevlin, and Russ Moore) are lovely, evoking the sense that the audience is looking into an elegant, chic New York home. The costumes, hair, and makeup (by Amanda Moore, Kimberly Edwards, and Tara Mead) suit the characters and party atmosphere perfectly.

The cast features Jeremy Tuttle, April Cuffley , Katy Clay, Brad Mitchell, Dave Lang, Margie Fry, Janelle French, Steven Filer Munley, Kelli Kauterman, and Rick Sollman. Tuttle and Cuffley make a great team as Officers Welch and Pudney, two cops who arrive on the scene to investigate a car accident, but end up investigating the gunshots everyone else is attempting to cover up. The gait and posture they adopt are reminiscent of the cops on comedy television shows like Reno 911 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Clay and Mitchell join the party as Cookie and Ernie. Clay gives a solid performance as the cook who gets chronic back spasms, and Mitchell is funny and endearing as her husband the analyst. Lang and Fry take the stage as Glenn and Cassie, a politician and his crystal-obsessed wife. Lang’s demeanor and mannerisms enable him to come across as the quintessential politician, and his arguments with Fry’s Cassie are intense. Fry comes to life in her role when Cassie attempts to get back at her husband by flirting with the other men in the room.

French, Filer Munley, Kauterman, and Sollman bring comedic prowess and outstanding energy to the performance as Claire, Lenny, Chris, and Ken. French and Kauterman work beautifully together, reinforcing the idea that these characters are good friends. French is a master at delivering one-liners, and Kauterman’s comedic timing is unmatched. Filer Munley’s straight-laced Lenny delivers hilarious lines in a deadpan manner that makes them even funnier, and his performance of the zany monologue in act two is impressive. Sollman interacts wonderfully with the other performers, heightening the emotion and the comedy in the scene.

Audiences looking for a fun evening filled with laughter will find just what they’re seeking at Carlisle Theatre’s production of Rumors. Visit carlisletheatre.org for more information!