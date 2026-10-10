Review: MISS NELSON IS MISSING at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

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TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone brings a favorite children’s book to life this month! Miss Nelson is Missing is onstage from October 9th to 11th under the direction of Gina Wagner. Miss Nelson is Missing was written by Harry Allard and illustrated by James Marshall in 1977. They also partnered together for The Stupid Steps Out, which later became a controversial series. Twenty years later, Jeffrey Hatcher adapted Miss Nelson is Missing into a hilarious comedy that premiered in 1997 in Minneapolis.

Bryn Walker demonstrated her versatile acting skills as she portrayed both Miss Nelson and her alter ego, Miss Swamp. Miss Nelson was sweet, kind, and a bit of doormat in the classroom. The children’s unruly behavior force her to do something drastic before the big test. Walker later transforms into Miss Swamp, her mean and callous behavior is a shock to the children. Principal Humleker, played by Kade Junk and Detective McSmogg, played by Lucas Wise, add to the physical humor of the show as they help the children deal with Miss Swamp and find Miss Nelson.

The cast includes Bryn Walker (Miss Nelson/Miss Swamp), Kade Junk (Principal Humleker), Lucas Wise (Detective McSmogg), Reese Warner (Raymond), Danielle Collison (Phoebe), Jase Kcehowski (George), EmaLeigh Darrow (Lavita), Collin Knaub (Morris), Hope Lowry (Kimberly), Beckett Camacho (Elvis), Kevin Keith Allen (Ensemble), Grace Meyer (Ensemble), Isla Moore (Ensemble), Mallory McMillon (Ensemble), Braelyn Angell (Ensemble), and Benjamin Damon (Ensemble).

This is a fast-paced show fill with over the top humor that both adults and children will enjoy. I remember reading the book, and I appreciated the throwback to my childhood. I highly enjoyed the show and all the characters got a laugh out of the audience. The Miss Nelson’s students did an excellent job portraying their different character personalities. The ensemble had funny little background bits that made everyone a vital part of the show. Even if you didn’t read the book, I highly recommend seeing this comedy before it leaves the stage on Sunday. Check out the link below for tickets or more information.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 21 Days 11 Hrs 13 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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