Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

Roald Dahl’s Matilda, published in 1988, was adapted for the stage with lyrics and music by Tim Minchin and book by Dennis Kelly. It premiered on Broadway in 2013 following a successful trial run by the Royal Shakespeare Company. As with many of Dahl’s stories, Matilda features a host of despicable adults who terrorize children in a number of ways, and who are eventually brought down by the very children they mistreated. Under the direction of Amanda Nowell, with assistant director Westley Smith and conductor Kevin Alvarnaz, DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents Matilda the Musical through October 15th.

The set design (by Jay Schmuck), costume design (by Anna and Kristen Fraser), and lighting design (by Tony Fogle) are creative and captivating. The orchestra, consisting of Kevin Alvarnaz (Conductor), Kevin Baum (Trombone), Sam Bolinger (Percussion), Samantha Ceela (Reed 2), Barbara Crum (Keys 2), Carol Heagy (Piano/Keys 1), Bill Kirk (Trumpet 2), Johnathan Reynolds (Cello), Tina Rosenau (Reed 1), and Thom H. Weller (Trumpet 1), elevates the mood of the show and keeps the storyline moving.

The cast clearly loves sharing this story with the audience, and they pour all of their energy into their characters. The ensemble features Grant Clayson, Sofia Dalton, and Rose Detar as Small Kids and Joshua Arroyo, Sophia Cherwinski, Zachary Claghorn, Charlotte Evans, Morgan Goss, Hannah Kuhn, Bernadette McLain, Lydia Miller, Sarah Urand, and Sara Youcheff as Big Kids. The cast of students at the school is rounded out with Ryan Cramer (Tommy), Eleanor Youcheff (Hortensia), Piper Ferre (Alice), Julia Miller (Erica), Nolan Matseur (Nigel), Maggie Marsala (Amanda), Jacob Perez-Meyer (Bruce), Elizabeth Wagner (Lavender), and Cameryn Olivia Deibler as Matilda. The adult characters include Jeremy Slagle (Agatha Trunchbull), Shelley Stewart (Miss Honey), Erick Clayson (Mr. Wormwood), Tatiana Dalton (Mrs. Wormwood), Rio Gonzalez (Michael Wormwood), Andrew Smith (Doctor/Rudolpho), and Christina Wilkowski (Mrs. Phelps). Perez-Meyer’s performance as Bruce makes the cake eating scene one of the best of the evening. Deibler has great facial expressions and movements that illustrate Matilda’s drive for justice. Tatiana Dalton, Erick Clayson, and Smith are absolutely hilarious as Mrs. Wormwood, Mr. Wormwood, and Rudolpho. Wilkowski and Stewart are adorable as the nice adults, and Stewart’s voice is simply lovely. Slagle’s performance as Agatha Trunchbull is one of the highlights of the production, with perfect comedic timing and a delightfully terrifying believability.

Every single actor in this cast has wonderful stage presence, drawing the audience in with their intense and emotional performances. The best part of this production, though, is the choreography by Deirdre and Gabriel Casey—even in moments when the sound balance is off and the words get lost, the message of the song comes through in the choreography. Not only is the choreography itself excellent, but the cast also executes it perfectly with sharp, precise movements and overwhelming enthusiasm.

The entire run of Matilda the Musical at DreamWrights is almost sold out, so get your tickets while you still can!