Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Fulton Theatre

The operative word in the Fulton’s new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is “amazing”! This show is an unparalled spectacle in countless ways. It is a circus act, a magic show, an Elvis concert, and much, much more.

Jake Levy dazzles as the title character. Levy has a charming personality with a dynamic voice. His rendition of Close Every Door will give you chills. Levy is backed by the eleven actors portraying his brothers. Director and choreographer Marc Robin has created some of the most athletic and impressive dance routines seen on the Fulton stage in a very long time. No stops were pulled creatively and no corners were cut financially for this production.

As if to recognize the immense scale of this show, the role of the narrator is split among three performers, Daniella Dalli, Donovan Hoffer, and Katherine Alexis Thomas. The trio do a commendable job of commenting on the action and moving the story forward.

Blake Hammond’s portrayal of Joseph’s father, Jacob was both sweet and sentimental. His love for his son added some welcomed emotional depth to the story.

Audience favorite, Curt Dale Clark was hilarious as the Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. His improvisational riffs with the crowd were both witty and fun.

The sets were attractive and engaging. The mixture of digital effects and old school canvas and paint combined for a never-ending kaleidoscope of color and depth.

One of the things that I really enjoy about this show is the variety of musical numbers. Country-western, calypso, and rock and roll are just a few of the flavors that you will encounter. Each one is distinct, and well thought in in dance, costume, and style.

The Fulton’s production nicely sidesteps a potential flaw of the show. Joseph concludes with a lengthy mega-mix reprise featuring just about every single song. In the wrong hands, this can get tedious. Yet, the Fulton production has found creative and vibrant ways to reintroduce each number and keep the audience highly engaged and entertained.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a blockbuster spectacle. It’s an electric powerhouse of entertainment that doesn’t let up. Word of mouth for this show is going to be strong. I am going to see it again, at least once. I recommend buying tickets now before it inevitably sells out.