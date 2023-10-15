Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at EPAC

The interesting thing about Jesus Christ Superstar is that every production is unique. There have been multiple films, concerts, tours, revivals and TV specials based on the iconic rock opera. Every production strives for a distinct and original vision, and each one has its own set of strengths and weaknesses. Take for example the current run at Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

Sean Deffley gives a solid performance as Jesus. He had great intensity in moments that warranted it such as chasing the moneylenders from the temple. His passioned howls and yelps gave me chills a couple of times. On the other side of the coin, I would have like to have seen more vulnerability along the way, especially in moments like Gesthemame.

Juanita Renay Gray plays Jesus’s second in command, Judas. Gray conveys a lot of angst, frustration, and impatience in her character. I feel that her relatively low timbre prevented her from attempting some of the more complex rock-style “vocal gymnastics” often associated with the role.

In the spirit of a biblical musical. Maya Burdick sings like an angel. She plays Mary Magdalene with great tenderness, her rendition of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” was top-notch.

Jordon Ross Weinhold was fine as Pilate, but a bit miscast. His talents would have been a much better fit for the over the top, showstopper hijinx associated with King Herod. Instead, we get a somewhat muddled interpretation by Elizabeth Checchia.

The apostles and other members of the ensemble were especially strong. Group numbers were powerful and clear. They sang in precise choir-like unity. They were accompanied by the six-piece orchestra, which did an amazing job with this complex rock score. A special shout out to Braeden Seymour for playing full speed ahead on the guitar parts.

Costumes and sets were modest. A lot of the action occurred on scaffolding erected around the corners of the theater. It looked like a lot of the actors just performed in what they wore to the theater that day. Perhaps this is used to suggest the relevancy and immediacy of the show, but that theme wasn’t especially clear. Director, Bobby Checchia even describes the show as “sometimes confusing” in his bio.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a classic show that brought hard rock music to the Broadway stage. EPAC’s production might not be perfect but it has a lot to offer. Running now through October 28.