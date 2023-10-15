Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at EPAC

Running now through October 28.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: I DON'T SPEAK SPANISH at Gamut Theatre Photo 2 Review: I DON'T SPEAK SPANISH at Gamut Theatre
Review: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo 3 Review: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre
Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts Photo 4 Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at EPAC

The interesting thing about Jesus Christ Superstar is that every production is unique.  There have been multiple films, concerts, tours, revivals and TV specials based on the iconic rock opera.  Every production strives for a distinct and original vision, and each one has its own set of strengths and weaknesses. Take for example the current run at Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

Sean Deffley gives a solid performance as Jesus.  He had great intensity in moments that warranted it such as chasing the moneylenders from the temple. His passioned howls and yelps gave me chills a couple of times.  On the other side of the coin, I would have like to have seen more vulnerability along the way, especially in moments like Gesthemame.

Juanita Renay Gray plays Jesus’s second in command, Judas.  Gray conveys a lot of angst, frustration, and impatience in her character.  I feel that her relatively low timbre prevented her from attempting some of the more complex rock-style “vocal gymnastics” often associated with the role.

In the spirit of a biblical musical. Maya Burdick sings like an angel. She plays Mary Magdalene with great tenderness, her rendition of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” was top-notch.

Jordon Ross Weinhold was fine as Pilate, but a bit miscast.  His talents would have been a much better fit for the over the top, showstopper hijinx associated with King Herod. Instead, we get a somewhat muddled interpretation by Elizabeth Checchia.

The apostles and other members of the ensemble were especially strong.  Group numbers were powerful and clear.  They sang in precise choir-like unity.  They were accompanied by the six-piece orchestra, which did an amazing job with this complex rock score.  A special shout out to Braeden Seymour for playing full speed ahead on the guitar parts.

Costumes and sets were modest.  A lot of the action occurred on scaffolding erected around the corners of the theater. It looked like a lot of the actors just performed in what they wore to the theater that day. Perhaps this is used to suggest the relevancy and immediacy of the show, but that theme wasn’t especially clear.  Director, Bobby Checchia even describes the show as “sometimes confusing” in his bio.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a classic show that brought hard rock music to the Broadway stage.  EPAC’s production might not be perfect but it has a lot to offer.  Running now through October 28.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo
Review: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Every single member of the ensemble performs with full commitment and intensity. This production of Jekyll & Hyde The Musical is, in a word, entrancing. If it were not sold out, this reviewer would see it over and over again.

2
Plays & Players Theatre to Present WORLDS APART: A READING SERIES This Month Photo
Plays & Players Theatre to Present WORLDS APART: A READING SERIES This Month

Plays & Players Theatre will present WORLDS APART: A Reading Series, featuring a diverse lineup of plays that spotlight the construct of distance in Philadelphia, PA. Get all the details here!

3
BETWEEN HEVAN & EARTHA: A Not So Tall Tale About Climate Change is Coming to Harrisbur Photo
BETWEEN HEVAN & EARTHA: A Not So Tall Tale About Climate Change is Coming to Harrisburg

Discover BETWEEN HEVAN & EARTHA: A Not So Tall Tale About Climate Change, a thought-provoking play presented by Sankofa African American Theatre Company. Explore climate change themes and join the conversation at Gamut Theatre's Capital BlueCross Main Stage Theatre in Harrisburg on October 28-29, 2023. Get your tickets now!

4
BLOODY JACK Comes to the Belmont Theatre This Month Photo
BLOODY JACK Comes to the Belmont Theatre This Month

The Belmont Theatre has your ticket to Halloween entertainment with BLOODY JACK, a Thriller in the Grumbacher Studio, based on the murders of Jack the Ripper.

From This Author - Rich Mehrenberg

Rich Mehrenberg was introduced to the magic of theater when he played "The Boy" in his first grade class production of "The Giving Tree". It has been a long term love affair ever s... Rich Mehrenberg">(read more about this author)

Review: MISERY at Fulton TheatreReview: MISERY at Fulton Theatre
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at EPACReview: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at EPAC
Review: MEAN GIRLS At Hershey TheatreReview: MEAN GIRLS At Hershey Theatre
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Dutch Apple Dinner TheaterReview: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Dutch Apple Dinner Theater

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise! Video
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise!
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
Jesus Christ Superstar in Central Pennsylvania Jesus Christ Superstar
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/28)
Illumination in Central Pennsylvania Illumination
Prima Theatre (12/01-12/17)
The Great Gatsby in Central Pennsylvania The Great Gatsby
The Belmont Theatre (1/12-1/21)
York Symphony's Elgar’s Enigma in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony's Elgar’s Enigma
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
A Charlie Brown Christmas in Central Pennsylvania A Charlie Brown Christmas
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/18)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Central Pennsylvania The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Belmont Theatre (8/02-8/11)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Scranton Cultural Center (4/05-4/07)
Run For Your Wife in Central Pennsylvania Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
Emerging Choreographers Concert 2023 in Central Pennsylvania Emerging Choreographers Concert 2023
Act 1 DeSales University (11/03-11/06)
Cats in Central Pennsylvania Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You