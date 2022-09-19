Review: FOR COLORED BOYZ at Fulton Theatre

Theater on Fulton's 4th floor is often more complex, more intense, and more thought-provoking than what is performed on the main stage. Past shows such as Blackbird, Sweat, and I Am My Own Wife are perfect examples of this mission. However, their current production of FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom ain't enuff takes those expectations to a whole new level.

Before reviewing the show, it might be helpful to describe its genre. The press packet describes it as a "choreopoem". That is an interesting and novel term. The show is many things-slam poetry, dramatic monologue, history lesson, rhythmic dance, and more. To me, one of the beauties of the performance is that, not unlike the African American male experience, this show refuses to be pigeon-holed into a single category.

Playwright and director, Bryan-Keyth Wilson, artistically conveys an overview of various past and contemporary atrocities and injustices committed against African American men.

The five member cast consisted of Joel Ashur (man in blak); Dorian Fomby (man in blu); Nnamdi K.Nwankwo (man in orange); Kené Chelo Ortiz (man in green); Davon Williams (man in red). The actors had a unform sense of intensity about them. The cast masterfully conveyed various emotions of fear, anger, frustration, and confusion throughout the entire piece.

The theater in the round setting ensured that every audience member was no more than a few feet away from the action. This was an especially effective choice to enhance our sense of unease and discomfort. We were unable to disengage with what we were witnessing. The actors often used lengthy eye contact with audience members during monologues, almost daring us to look away.

The issues covered throughout the performance included slavery, Black identity, self-hatred, hyper-masculinity, the power of language, and challenges of stereotypes.

The second act was focused largely on police brutality and the never-ending cycle of abuse caused by those in power. The inclusion of the memorial hoodies worn by the cast was chilling.

One of the unexpected ways that this piece hit me was a realization of my own ignorance of current events. While I was familiar with many of the people, places, and events referenced, I soon recognized my limitations. Attending among such a plugged-in audience, many people were nodding along or saying "YES" in recognition of specific references lost on me. It was a very effective technique to incentive me to learn more.

FOR COLORED BOYZ is a powerful and poignant show. It will get you talking and get you thinking. It will stay with you. Congratulations to the Fulton for bringing this original work to the Central Pennsylvania stage