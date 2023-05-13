Review: ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Part two of Tony Kushner's Angels in America, Perestroika, picks up after the ending of Millennium Approaches and brings a heightened sense of humanity and hope to the hard-hitting, emotional, philosophical exploration of the complicated and difficult political, religious, and ethical atmosphere of the 1980s in the midst of the AIDS crisis. Audiences can experience this challenging play at Gettysburg Community Theatre under the direction of Karen Land through May 21st.

Those who saw Part 1 will note that the music, lighting, and set create a beautiful continuity between the two parts of Angels in America. Many of the characters from Part 1 reappear in Part 2 with a couple of exceptions such as the Rabbi played by Buff Wills, Prior I and II played by Timothy Vinson (who does appear in Part 2 as one member of the Angel Council) and Joshua Naderi, the man in the park played by Greg Trax (though his role of Henry is in Part 2), Homeless Woman played by Sara Bollinger and Sister Ella Chapter played by Ellen McIntosh Burke (who both play members of the Mormon Family and members of the Angel Council along with Kaitlyn Ball). In Part 2 the audience becomes better acquainted with Allisa Baker's Lies/Emily, Debbie Williams's Ethel Rosenberg, Andrew Metcalf's Belize, Erin DiNello's Hanna Porter Pitt, and Chad-Alan Carr's Angel while further developing the stories of Prior Walter (Travis Houtz), Louis Ironson (Cory Metcalf), Joe Pitt (Josh Rikas), Harper Pitt (Megan Rikas), Roy Cohen (D. Scott Harwig). For a full review of the production and performances from Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, click here.

Carr's performance as The Angel is delightfully and consistently dramatic. He uses his wings and voice to great effect, heightening the emotions in his scenes with Prior Walter. In fact, The Angel's appearance to Prior (played by Travis Houtz) and Hannah (portrayed by Erin DiNello) is one of this reviewer's favorite scenes. It is well-staged and superbly acted. Erin DiNello's performance is astounding as she uses subtle changes in her voice and demeanor to explore Hannah Pitt's complicated thoughts and feelings as Hannah is faced with truths about life outside of her previous experiences.

D. Scott Hartwig, Debbie Williams, and Andrew Metcalf give outstanding performances as Roy Cohen, Ethel Rosenberg, and Belize. Their interactions with one another are complex and multidimensional. Roy's interactions with Belize force him to acknowledge how alone he is in the world and the fact his power and status mean nothing in the face of illness and death.

Cory Metcalf and Josh Rikas are riveting in their performances as Louis and Joe, two men who are experiencing profound internal conflict. Their movements and expressions are deeply emotional. Rikas's final scene with Megan Rikas as Harper fills the audience with a mix of sympathy for Joe as he finds himself alone and excitement for Harper as she finds her freedom in leaving. Cory Metcalf's final scene in with Travis Houtz's Prior Walter in Prior's hospital room is absolutely heart wrenching.

Angels in America: Perestroika challenges the false dichotomies found in politics, religion, and philosophy to emphasize the fact that real life very seldom fits into a single theory or worldview. This show contains mature themes that may not be appropriate for some audiences. While both parts of Angels in America can stand alone, the entire play is an important exploration of where we've been as a country and where we are now. The cast and crew at Gettysburg Community Theatre creates an intense experience that forces us to ask hard questions about how we view ourselves, others, and our world. Remember to check out the theatre lobby where you can read about the history of the LGBTQIA+ rights movement in local Pennsylvania communities, and join the cast for a brief Q&A discussion after the play. Tickets and show information can be found at Click Here.