Review: AGNES OF GOD at Susquehanna Stage

Agnes of God provided the platform for one of the most powerful, moving, cringey, disturbing, and impressive nights at the Susquehanna Stage.

Agnes of God by John Pielmeier debuted on Broadway in 1982 and quickly became a popular vehicle to showcase actresses in this deep, rich, character drama. Agnes of God tells the story of a young Catholic nun who has just given birth, yet has no recollection of the event. Aided by the court appointed psychiatrist and the use of hypnosis, Agnes's story of miracles and abuse uncovers the truth as well as the horror of one young lady's world.

The success of such a show relies almost entirely on the performance of the show's three characters. Agnes, the title character, is played by Lydia Alkinburgh and is nothing short of remarkable. The cross between angel and demon is evident in her every move. Throughout the show the mood is set by Agnes singing out loud to herself. Alkinburgh's voice is difficult to explain on paper and should be seen/felt first hand with its beautiful yet haunting tone. Agnes's protector, Mother Miriam, is brought to life by Susan Kresge. Kresge embraces the role beautifully. Having had the pleasure of being scolded by a nun myself, I can attest to Kresge's realistic portrayal. As the matriarch protecting her charge as well as her faith, Kresge's Mother Miriam is a dominant force not to be trifled with. The story is held together by monologues presented by the psychiatrist Dr. Livingstone played by Nelly Torres. From the very first monologue, Torres was able to connect to the audience and demonstrate a wide range of emotion. Her ability to dig deep to create a powerful and moving speech was something to see. I don't know that I have ever been more impressed by the talent found at a community theater.

The performers, while exceptional, were not the only stars of the show. The lighting, stage design, and direction made for easy transition not only in locations but transitions back in time making the technical team, led by Jason Spickler, and the direction by Maria Enriquez a critical element in the show.

Agnes of God is not a family show and won't have you rolling in laughter, however, it is a timely piece with thought provoking and powerful themes that leaves audiences moved. This is a must see performance.

