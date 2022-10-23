Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: AGNES OF GOD at Susquehanna Stage

Review: AGNES OF GOD at Susquehanna Stage

The production runs through October 30th.

Central Pennsylvania News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 23, 2022  

Agnes of God provided the platform for one of the most powerful, moving, cringey, disturbing, and impressive nights at the Susquehanna Stage.

Agnes of God by John Pielmeier debuted on Broadway in 1982 and quickly became a popular vehicle to showcase actresses in this deep, rich, character drama. Agnes of God tells the story of a young Catholic nun who has just given birth, yet has no recollection of the event. Aided by the court appointed psychiatrist and the use of hypnosis, Agnes's story of miracles and abuse uncovers the truth as well as the horror of one young lady's world.

The success of such a show relies almost entirely on the performance of the show's three characters. Agnes, the title character, is played by Lydia Alkinburgh and is nothing short of remarkable. The cross between angel and demon is evident in her every move. Throughout the show the mood is set by Agnes singing out loud to herself. Alkinburgh's voice is difficult to explain on paper and should be seen/felt first hand with its beautiful yet haunting tone. Agnes's protector, Mother Miriam, is brought to life by Susan Kresge. Kresge embraces the role beautifully. Having had the pleasure of being scolded by a nun myself, I can attest to Kresge's realistic portrayal. As the matriarch protecting her charge as well as her faith, Kresge's Mother Miriam is a dominant force not to be trifled with. The story is held together by monologues presented by the psychiatrist Dr. Livingstone played by Nelly Torres. From the very first monologue, Torres was able to connect to the audience and demonstrate a wide range of emotion. Her ability to dig deep to create a powerful and moving speech was something to see. I don't know that I have ever been more impressed by the talent found at a community theater.

The performers, while exceptional, were not the only stars of the show. The lighting, stage design, and direction made for easy transition not only in locations but transitions back in time making the technical team, led by Jason Spickler, and the direction by Maria Enriquez a critical element in the show.

Agnes of God is not a family show and won't have you rolling in laughter, however, it is a timely piece with thought provoking and powerful themes that leaves audiences moved. This is a must see performance.

For information about this and other shows at the Susquehanna Stage visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204981®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.susquehannastage.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards
submissions close in



From This Author - Jason Davis


Review: MISERY at The Belmont TheatreReview: MISERY at The Belmont Theatre
October 22, 2022

What did our critic think of MISERY at The Belmont Theatre?
Interview: Stephane Duret of KINKY BOOTS at Fulton TheatreInterview: Stephane Duret of KINKY BOOTS at Fulton Theatre
September 28, 2022

Stephane Duret is finally back on stage! The return of Kinky Boots to Lancaster's Fulton Theatre provided this seasoned actor with an opportunity to bring to life a favorite role.
Interview: Matthew Farcher of KINKY BOOTS at Fulton TheatreInterview: Matthew Farcher of KINKY BOOTS at Fulton Theatre
September 26, 2022

After being forced to shut down during the pandemic, Kinky Boots has returned to the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster PA. Along with its return is Matt Farcher reviving his role as Charlie Price.
Interview: Bryan-Keyth Wilson of FOR COLORED BOYZInterview: Bryan-Keyth Wilson of FOR COLORED BOYZ
September 7, 2022

After much recognition, including a festival finalist and selection for a prestigious showcase, For Colored Boyz on the verge of a nervous breakdown when freedom ain't enuff is making its World/ Regional Premiere. Written, directed, and choreographed by Bryan-Keyth Wilson, this choreopoem dives deep into the lived experience of five men of color and the challenges of a racist and oppressive society.
Previews: FOR COLORED BOYZ at Fulton TheatrePreviews: FOR COLORED BOYZ at Fulton Theatre
September 6, 2022

Known for producing outstanding quality shows in one of the nation's oldest opera houses, it comes as no surprise that the Fulton Theatre's next production is already swirling with Broadway buzz.