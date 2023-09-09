Review: A ROCK SAILS BY at Theatre Harrisburg

Check out this regional premiere through September 17th!

By: Sep. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo 1 Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
GASLIGHT Comes to Act II Playhouse in September Photo 2 GASLIGHT Comes to Act II Playhouse in September
Review: THE ALCHEMIST at OrangeMite Studios Photo 3 Review: THE ALCHEMIST at OrangeMite Studios
A PUBLIC PRIVATE PRAYER Comes to Ursinus Fringe Festival Photo 4 A PUBLIC PRIVATE PRAYER Comes to Ursinus Fringe Festival

Review: A ROCK SAILS BY at Theatre Harrisburg

Sean Grennan’s new play A Rock Sails By explores the questions that we ponder to which we may never know the answers. Is there life beyond our planet? What happens after death? Why is life, in all its beauty, filled with fear, anger, and hatred? And, perhaps one of the most complicated questions, what’s the point? The play tells the story of Dr. Lynn Cummings, an astrophysicist who learns that she has dementia; her daughter Olive; a young journalist, Jason; and a mysterious Messenger. It is a thought-provoking story filled with wit, humor, and emotion. A Rock Sails By opens the 98th season at Theatre Harrisburg under the direction of Eric Pope through September 17th.

The set, lighting, sound, and costumes are beautifully designed and add to the realism of the story while also serving to illuminate the themes of the show—outer-space, the Earth, and the mind. The projection and sound design by Brydon Lidle IV is particularly stunning. The small cast includes Jackie Dougherty (Player), Patty Cole (Player), Tyquan Reddick (Jason), Chelsea Nasatka (Olive Cummings), Chris Koslosky (Dr. Lynn Cummings), and Greg Koslosky (Messenger).

Dougherty and Cole take on multiple roles throughout the show, demonstrating their versatility as actors. Dougherty gives a particularly strong performance as Jason’s boss, the head of an online rag whose biggest concern is getting clicks to the detriment of publishing facts. Cole approaches both of her roles with energy and poise. Her performance as the college Chancellor is wonderfully nuanced and emotional.

Reddick is delightful as Jason—a journalist who hungers for the truth. Reddick has fantastic comedic timing, bringing the witty dialogue to life. Nasatka’s performance as Olive is outstanding. Her interactions with Chris Koslosky’s Dr. Cummings and Reddick’s Jason are heartfelt and engaging. She is utterly believable in her role.

Chris Koslosky and Greg Koslosky as perfectly cast in their roles as Dr. Lynn Cummings and Messenger. Chris Koslosky’s performance as Dr. Cummings is emotionally complex and relatable. She interacts beautifully with Nasatka’s Olive, making the mother-daughter relationship feel completely genuine. Her ability to invite the audience into Dr. Cummings’s struggles with mourning her husband, dealing with her diagnosis, and pondering the big questions is superb. It’s difficult to talk about the Messenger without giving away too much of the story. Greg Koslosky’s performance is absolutely mesmerizing, as he embodies the character with his movements, facial expressions, and voice.

This production of A Rock Sails By one hundred percent deserves the standing ovation it received on opening night. The script is smart, witty, and relatable. The stellar cast and talented production team at Theatre Harrisburg create a beautiful, engaging, and thought-provoking experience for the audience. Get your tickets before it’s too late at the link below.

Photo Credit: Marc Faubel @MarcFaubel @HSGuyMarc




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Bristol Riverside Theatre Presents THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP  Photo
Bristol Riverside Theatre Presents THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP 

The mainstage season at Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) (120 Radcliffe  Street, Bristol, PA 19007) kicks off with the iconic Charles Ludlam comedy-camp-suspense-satire play The  Mystery of Irma Vep. The title is a nod to the 1915 French movie serial Les Vampires. Ludlam's cult  classic premieres on the BRT mainstage October 3 to 22.

2
MOMFOOLERY Comes To Gettysburg Colleges Majestic Theater This October Photo
MOMFOOLERY Comes To Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater This October

Four funny moms bring the laughter to Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m. with clean comedy show Mom Foolery. 

3
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Youth Edition Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre Photo
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Youth Edition Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre

Gettysburg Community Theatre  will present their youth cast production of The SpongeBob Musical youth edition at 2pm Saturdays and Sundays and 7pm Saturdays September 9-17, 2023. Learn more about the musical here!

4
Midtown Men Will Headline Bucks County Playhouses Gala Photo
Midtown Men Will Headline Bucks County Playhouse's Gala

One of Bucks County’s most beautiful country properties and the stars from the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys take center stage at the 2023 Gala to benefit Bucks County Playhouse. Learn more about tickets, tables, and sponsorships here!

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew through... (read more about this author)

Interview: Aliza Bardfield And Matt Golden of SEPTEMBER AT OYSTER MILL at Oyster Mill PlayhouseInterview: Aliza Bardfield And Matt Golden of SEPTEMBER AT OYSTER MILL at Oyster Mill Playhouse
Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of MechanicsburgReview: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at TAFE-Theatre Arts For EveryoneReview: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone
Interview: Craig Smith And Anthony Christopher Milfelt of GUYS AND DOLLS at Dutch Apple Dinner TheatreInterview: Craig Smith And Anthony Christopher Milfelt of GUYS AND DOLLS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Videos

Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
The Belmont Theatre (4/19-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bloody Jack
The Belmont Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony's Elgar’s Enigma
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (4/06-4/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl Group Greats
Prima Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLYBOURNE PARK
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Finding Nemo Jr.
The Belmont Theatre (9/15-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella
Act 1 DeSales University (11/29-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Fish
Servant Stage (9/08-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You