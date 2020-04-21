Red Barn Players Postpones Access to Online Reservation System

Red Barn Players has released the following statement regarding it's upcoming season and online reservation system:

Red Barn Players reservations postponed until May 1 & 15

Due to the restrictions put in place by the Federal and State Governments, it has been necessary to make some changes to our season schedule.

The situation necessitated the cancellation of our Youth Musical "Singin' in the Rain". Those who purchased tickets for this production will be contacted for a refund.

We remain hopeful that we can retain the remainder of our scheduled season. However, we need to be mindful of developments and find it necessary to again postpone access to our reservation system.

Season ticket holders will be able to make reservations online on May 1, 2020 at 9:00AM

Season ticket holders will receive an email with instructions BEFORE May 1.

Season tickets ($55 each) can be purchased online at anytime

Individual ticket reservations will be available online beginning May 15, 2020 at 9:00AM

If you have questions - please email us at

RedBarnPlayers@gmail.com

The Red Barn Players have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Pennsylvania and its potential impact on our 2020 season. The safety of our guests, staff and artists is of paramount importance. We appreciate your understanding as we try to navigate this unprecedented period in time.

We look forward to returning to normal operations, and sharing our art with the community, as soon as possible. We sincerely thank you for your continued patronage and support!





