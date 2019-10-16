ROCKY HORROR Comes To The Millbrook Playhouse

The Board of Directors and Artistic Director, David E. Leidholdt, are pleased to announce the stage adaptation of the cult classic The Rocky Horror Show on the Ryan Main Stage.

On October 18, 2019 Millbrook Playhouse will once again present to you LIVE ON STAGE, The Rocky Horror Show. The story follows squeaky-clean sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they'll never forget, with the scandalous Frank-n-Further, rippling Rocky and vivacious Magenta. Get ready for a night of fun, frolics and frivolity at Millbrook Playhouse's production of Richard O'Brien's classic and beyond thrilling rock musical. Bursting at the seams with timeless classics including, "Sweet Transvestite", "Damn it Janet", and of course, the pelvic-thrusting "Time Warp."

Written by Richard O'Brien, Directed by Millbrook's Artistic Director David E. Leidholdt, Choreographed by Danny Durr, Set Design by Aaron White, Costume Design by Daniel Walstad, Lighting Design by Brooke Reese, Props Design by V.C. Deener and Sound by Danny Irwin.

The cast includes; Danny Durr as Dr. Frank-n-Further, Aubrey Potash (MPH's Smoke on the Mountain, Frog and Toad) as Janet Weiss, Nick Drivas as Brad Majors, Margaret Warrington (MPH's Frog and Toad, Fox on the Fairway) as Magenta, Darren Cementina as Riff Raff, Rachel Sherman (MPH's The Marvelous Wonderettes, Honky Tonk Laundry) as Columbia, Sam Massey as Rocky, Sarah Goldstein (MPH's Mamma Mia) as the Narrator, Daniel Walstad (MPH's Mamma Mia, Newsies) as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Joshua Glover, Brendan John Duquette and Marisa May as the Phantoms.

Celebrate Halloween mania this fall only as Millbrook Playhouse can provide. Performances beginning October 18 and plays through October 26. Show dates and times are Friday 18, Wednesday 23, Thursday 24, and Friday 25 at 7:30 pm and October Saturdays 19 and 26 at 7:00pm and 11:00pm. Adults: $26.00, Students (13 < College): $17.50. NEW DISCOUNTS THIS YEAR: Seniors (65+): $22.00, Veteran/Military: $22.00. All seats are discounted 10% for the Wednesday Evening in the Ryan Main Stage. Please call 570-748-8083 or visit the website www.millbrookplayhouse.org for all available show-times and to order tickets. For guaranteed best seating order in advance. For a safe and enjoyable show, please no outside props are allowed into the theatre. Participation bags will be on sale at the theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You