Prima Theatre's SAMMY & SINATRA Takes To Lancaster Streets & The World's Screens

The music of Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra is smile-inducing to all ages.Prima Theatre is presenting their most celebrated tunes with two fresh takes: an on-the-move live performance, and an on-demand concert that includes intriguing stories of how the artists' navigated the culture of their time.

Mitch Nugent, Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, felt it was an important time to present music that unites. "Everyone needs to be fed, our stomachs and our spirits," says Nugent. "This is such an important time to invest in a bit of joy and reflection. Sammy and Sinatra's music is timeless, and something for which we can all sing-a-long."

The crooners' most beloved songs will be performed in tandem with stories about the two Rat Pack legends, offering intriguing insights into the power of prejudice, pop-culture, and politics. Sammy & Sinatra will stream beginning March 12 on-demand as premium content on PrimaNOW, the theatre's online video platform, at primatheatre.org/now. It features Andy Roberts on a gorgeous baby grand piano with the voices of Joshua Green, Madison Paige Buck, and Joshua Keefer. Access is available for a small fee, while free for Prima Partners (donors) and season subscribers with an access code provided by Prima via email.

Sammy & Sinatra On-The-Move is also available. Traveling in a classic car, performers will utilize a vintage vehicle as a backdrop to present amplified and upbeat musical selections from the two crooners' songbooks. The experience comes with amplified sound, theatrical lighting, a red carpet for the performance, an upright bass player, and two singers from the streaming concert. Free performances throughout Lancaster City will occur on Friday, March 5 with locations to be announced on Prima's social media closer to the day of. Performances are also available for March bookings at neighborhoods, homes, or businesses throughout Lancaster County, made possible by Michael's Motor Cars and the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation.

Booking can be completed online, with available dates and additional information at primatheatre.org/sammy. Current dates include March 5, 6, 13, 19, 20.

More information can be found at primatheatre.org/sammy.