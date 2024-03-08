Prima Theatre Hosts THE STAGE BRAWL Fundraising Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prima Theatre will present The Stage Brawl. This unique fundraising event features a friendly competition among local leaders. The participants perform on stage, stepping out of their professional comfort zones to vie for the title of Champion of the Stage. The contenders are Sarah Lesser from Truist Bank, Hunter Johnson from TONO Group, Melisa Baez from Elume, Matt Hostetter from Zoetropolis, and Josh Nowak from Lancaster Marriott.

"The Stage Brawl is simply the most fun fundraiser,” says Mitch Nugent, co-founder of Prima Theatre. These contenders bravely perform comedy, dance, sing, and play instruments—all to fuel Prima’s mission of invigorating lives.”

The event allows anyone to vote for their favorite contenders, regardless of attendance. Each dollar donated equals one vote. The contender who raises the most funds will be declared the winner. Voting is currently open at primatheatre.org/brawl and will continue until the end of the event on March 23rd.

The Stage Brawl not only highlights the unexpected hidden talents of select regional leaders. The event also includes a special guest performance by Donovan Hoffer, the renowned star of America's Got Talent and Prima's Queen+Journey show. The nationally acclaimed Latinx comedic singer/musician/performer Josephine Phoenix, who was featured in Prima's original production The Mom Show in 2023, will host the event.

With limited seating at Prima Theatre, tickets to the live event are only currently available to event sponsors. They start at $500, which includes two “ringside seats.”

The Stage Brawl takes place on March 23 at 6 p.m. Placing votes and event sponsorships are available at primaheatre.org/brawl or by calling the box office at (717) 327-5124.