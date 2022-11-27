Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Popcorn Hat Players to Present THE ELVES & THE SHOEMAKER in December

The production runs from December 3 - 22.

Nov. 27, 2022  

Popcorn Hat Players to Present THE ELVES & THE SHOEMAKER in December

Popcorn Hat Players will present The Elves & The Shoemaker from December 3 - 22, 2022 on Saturdays at 1:00 PM.

The Elves & The Shoemaker is a great show for kids... and kids at heart! Willie is a good-hearted shoemaker who's on the brink of losing her business when she gets the order of a lifetime: 50 pairs of shoes! The catch? She has to get them all made by morning. A trio of mischievous elves (surprisingly similar to the Marx Brothers) arrives in the night to "help" her out. Will they do more harm than good? Full of witty banter and vaudeville-style antics, this show is sure to keep you in stitches! Written and directed by Clark Nicholson, Artistic Director of Gamut Theatre, this show is appropriate for children of all ages - and fun for adults too!

Admission is $10 per person. For Group Sales on weekday performances, please contact the Gamut Theatre Resident Manager at gamut.rtm@gmail.com. Please visit gamuttheatre.org/php for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways-more information at GamutTheatre.org.




Review: WHOS HOLIDAY at Open Stage Photo
Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY at Open Stage
Who’s Holiday is an adults-only comedy, perfect for a date night or a night out with friends. It is filled with comedy, rhyme, and surprisingly deep emotion. Who’s Holiday explores the ways in which life sometimes doesn’t turn out the way we expect it to. Get your tickets for an evening of laughter guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.
Review: TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo
Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
This adorable show will have audiences of all ages laughing and believing in the magic of the holiday. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of this busy time of year and bring the family to ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Ephratas GENTLEMAN Photo
First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Ephrata's GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE Leads Best Musical
The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Fulton Theatre Photo
Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Fulton Theatre
Fulton Theatre’s current production of the tepid White Christmas is an excellent example of the old adage “there are no small parts, only small actors”. Fulton Theatre?

More Hot Stories For You


Popcorn Hat Players to Present THE ELVES & THE SHOEMAKER in DecemberPopcorn Hat Players to Present THE ELVES & THE SHOEMAKER in December
November 27, 2022

Popcorn Hat Players will present The Elves & The Shoemaker from December 3 - 22, 2022 on Saturdays at 1:00 PM.
Santa Claus Is Coming To The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center This Holiday SeasonSanta Claus Is Coming To The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center This Holiday Season
November 23, 2022

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes a special visitor to Festival of Trees—Santa Claus.
Hershey Area Playhouse Presents A DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS CHRISTMAS This DecemberHershey Area Playhouse Presents A DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS CHRISTMAS This December
November 21, 2022

The Hershey Area Playhouse is bringing the witty holiday comedy A Doublewide Texas Christmas to the stage just in time for the holiday season. Sponsored by the Hershey Rotary Club and season sponsor Country Meadows, the show will run December 8, 9, and 10 at 7 pm and December 11 at 2 pm. 
Cast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National TourCast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National Tour
November 21, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 25 cities this fall with a brand new cast. The tour launches today in Gulfport, MS.
SYREN Modern Dance Announces 20th Anniversary Season, Celebrating With 20 Engagements Across AmericaSYREN Modern Dance Announces 20th Anniversary Season, Celebrating With 20 Engagements Across America
November 21, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, announced their 20th Anniversary Season, which is being celebrated with 20 different engagements across America, including workshops, performances, guest teaching appearances, and more.
share