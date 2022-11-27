Popcorn Hat Players to Present THE ELVES & THE SHOEMAKER in December

Popcorn Hat Players will present The Elves & The Shoemaker from December 3 - 22, 2022 on Saturdays at 1:00 PM.

The Elves & The Shoemaker is a great show for kids... and kids at heart! Willie is a good-hearted shoemaker who's on the brink of losing her business when she gets the order of a lifetime: 50 pairs of shoes! The catch? She has to get them all made by morning. A trio of mischievous elves (surprisingly similar to the Marx Brothers) arrives in the night to "help" her out. Will they do more harm than good? Full of witty banter and vaudeville-style antics, this show is sure to keep you in stitches! Written and directed by Clark Nicholson, Artistic Director of Gamut Theatre, this show is appropriate for children of all ages - and fun for adults too!

Admission is $10 per person. For Group Sales on weekday performances, please contact the Gamut Theatre Resident Manager at gamut.rtm@gmail.com. Please visit gamuttheatre.org/php for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways-more information at GamutTheatre.org.