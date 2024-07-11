Popcorn Hat Players Present SNOW WHITE & THE TWO DWARFS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Popcorn Hat Players are back all summer to make you laugh! Snow White & The Two Dwarfs is the perfect show for the whole family!

“Mirror, Mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?” Obsessed with being the fairest in the land, the Evil Queen banishes young Snow White to the forest to fend for herself. Snow White happens upon a little cottage in the woods where she finds two dwarfs… Wait, what?? Yep, that's TWO dwarfs! Will the Queen eliminate Snow White before the valiant Prince finds her? Can the dwarfs keep her safe? It's a race to the finish to see who wins in this classic tale told with a Popcorn Hat twist!

Snow White & The Two Dwarfs runs now thru August 17, 2024 - Wednesdays & Thursdays at 10:00 AM, and Saturdays at 1:00 PM. Admission is $10 per person. For Group Sales on weekday performances, please contact the Gamut Theatre Resident Manager at gamut.rtm@gmail.com. Please visit gamuttheatre.org/php for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways—more information at GamutTheatre.org.

